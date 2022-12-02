SEATTLE — With Thursday’s 5-2 win over Lake Erie in the NCAA Division II semifinal, the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team earned its spot in the national championship game for the first time since 2007.
The Ravens have had a handful of national-championship-caliber teams since them — namely in 2011, 2019 and 2021 — but have always fallen just short.
In 2011, the Ravens lost in the semifinal to Lynn University. In 2019, the team lost to Charleston (WV) in the quarterfinals. Last year, Franklin Pierce was stunned by Millersville University in the third round of the tournament.
Now, the 2022 team has taken that next step.
“It’s a pleasure being here. Last season was my first season and we fell short,” sophomore Braudilio Rodrigues, the team’s leading scorer, said after Thursday’s win. “We think that we could’ve achieved a lot more than we did. And this year we did the job correctly and we got to the final stage and now Saturday we have to win to end the season the right way.”
The top-seeded Ravens (24-0-1) play for the championship on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Interbay Stadium in Seattle. They will face CSU-Pueblo (19-3-2), which defeated Barry (12-4-4), 1-0, on a last-minute goal in the other semifinal later Thursday afternoon.
The second semifinal was played right after Franklin Pierce advanced to the championship, so the Ravens’ coaching staff and players had a chance to do some scouting before Saturday’s big game.
Head coach Ruben Resendes said after Thursday’s win that the team would be scouting their possible opponents for a handful of specific attributes to prepare for Saturday.
“Same things as always: How they play, how they set up, how they attack, how they defend, key characteristics, certain personalities, guys we need to watch out for in the attack, things that we can expose defensively for them,” Resendes said. “There’s a lot of work to do ahead of Saturday.”
There’s been a lot of work to do for this team to even get to this point. Needless to say, it’s not easy to be 24-0-1 and earn a spot in the championship game.
“We’ve been working hard every day to stay here,” said senior Javier Gutierrez, who scored twice in the semifinal win. “We are ready for Saturday’s game.”
Getting to this point has been a goal for Resendes since he started at Franklin Pierce in 2019, he said. Resendes has a 62-5-4 record through his four seasons at the helm (an 87.3 winning percentage), including a 2020 season when the team only played three games due to the COVID pandemic.
“When we do that preseason PowerPoint, that preseason meeting, the number one goal is to be here at the final four and compete for a national championship,” Resendes said. “Obviously, we had the COVID year [in 2020] but the other two seasons we kind of fell short. So, to be here is an amazing feeling and hopefully we can finish the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.