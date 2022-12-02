20221202-SPT-RESENDESsemifinal-4

Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer head coach Ruben Resendes answers questions about the semifinal matchup against Lake Erie Thursday afternoon with players Braudilio Rodrigues (left) and Javier Gutierrez (right) after their game.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

SEATTLE — With Thursday’s 5-2 win over Lake Erie in the NCAA Division II semifinal, the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team earned its spot in the national championship game for the first time since 2007.

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter

@Chris_Detwiler.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.