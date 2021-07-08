For the second time in as many days, the Keene SwampBats hit the road — this time heading for Lynn, Massachusetts, to take on the North Shore Navigators Wednesday.
And for the second time in as many days, the Keene SwampBats came home with a win, this one coming as a 9-2 win over the Navigators.
Keene’s starting pitcher was Richie Dell. The right-hander mowed down the North Shore lineup through two innings. He didn’t allow a baserunner, and struck out five of the six batters he faced.
In the top of the third inning, the SwampBats loaded the bases and shortstop David Bryant came up to the plate. Right then, lightning struck near the field and the game had to be put on hold for the next hour. Once the weather conditions improved, Bryant came up to the plate again and hit a two-RBI single to give the SwampBats an early 2-0 lead.
Dell left the game after the hour-long break, so Joel Rodriguez took over for him. Rodriguez pitched through the fifth inning without allowing a single run.
In the top of the sixth, Keene struck for one more after Tommy Joseph doubled and scored off a single from Jared Payne.
The SwampBats continued to blank the Navigators in the bottom of the sixth, then added another run to their total in the top of the seventh and led 4-0.
In the bottom of the seventh, North Shore cut the deficit in half after a home run from first baseman Logan Bravo to make it a 4-2.
The score would stick that way until the top of the ninth when Troy Schreffler and Joseph provided the two biggest hits of the game.
With the bases loaded and one out, Schreffler hit a two-RBI double to make it a 6-2 lead. The next batter was Joseph, who hit a three-run home run to right field, and broke the game open.
The 9-2 lead was more than enough for Kaleb Corbett, who came out of the bullpen to pitch the ninth inning. He made quick work of the Navigators and punctuated Keene’s 14th win of the year.
The SwampBats now sit at 14-6, which is good enough for first place in the NECBL’s Northern Division by 1.5 games.
Keene plays the Sanford Mainers (6-15) Thursday at Alumni Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.