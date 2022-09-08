CLAREMONT — With the finish line of the 2022 racing season in sight, Claremont Motorsports Park will be the site Friday of one last big summer weekend event. Fans will be treated to NHSTRA Modifieds, 602 DIRT Modifieds, a four-cylinder Red Neck Enduro and more.
Championship Night is now just a few weeks away, and racers in every division are scrambling to improve their standings in the 2022 championship points parades, none more so than those at the top in the LaValley Building Supply Pure Stock division.
No fewer than eight different drivers have won feature events in this season’s Pure Stock division and, with only two events remaining, three are within a dozen points of winning the championship.
Chris Chambers, although winless so far, sits at the top entering Friday’s feature event, two points ahead of two-time winner Aiden White, 720-718. And only 10 points behind is Bay State teen phenom JD Stockwell, who will bring a three-race winning streak — five overall this summer — into Friday’s 25-lap main.
Troy’s Trevor Bleau, a two-time winner and the divisional points leader, will be gunning to stay atop the NHSTRA Modified leader board Friday, with Tim LaDuc, Marty Kelley and Tanner Siemons resuming their championship battle in the Peanut’s Auto Sales 602 DIRT Modifieds.
The In City Sugar Shack Mini Stocks and Avery Insurance Six Shooters will also be in action and, if you’ve got a vehicle, access to a helmet, and a little courage, you can participate in the evening’s return of the Spectator Drags.
Post time at Claremont Motorsports Park is 7:30 p.m.
