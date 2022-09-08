CLAREMONT — With the finish line of the 2022 racing season in sight, Claremont Motorsports Park will be the site Friday of one last big summer weekend event. Fans will be treated to NHSTRA Modifieds, 602 DIRT Modifieds, a four-cylinder Red Neck Enduro and more.






