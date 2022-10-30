MANCHESTER — Conant Girls Cross Country Head Coach Chris Bernier could have been speaking for every coach at Saturday’s NHIAA Division Cross-Country Championships at Derryfield Park in Manchester when he spoke of the need for all hands on deck.
“We needed everyone at 100 percent, and that never happens,” he said.
This is from a head coach whose team had an outstanding day, and no one at Saturday’s meet could understand Bernier better than Keene Girls Head Coach Bill Derry.
Keene High’s girls team could not defend its 2021 Division I state title, but managed an impressive fourth-place finish overall, despite losing one of its key runners during the race. The Blackbirds were led by Reagan Hoy, who added to an outstanding senior season with a fifth-place individual finish in a course personal best time of 19:44, just 30 seconds behind winner Charlotte Koutalidis of Winnacunnet. The Keene High boys were a disappointing ninth overall, but freshman standout Sullivan Sturtz placed fourth in 16:18.
Five area boys and girls teams qualified for spots in next Saturday’s Meet of Champions in Nashua, while 15 local runners will race next week to advance to the 87th Annual New England Cross-Country Championships in North Scituate, R.I., on Nov. 12. The Conant girls were the top area team finisher with third-place in Division III.
Keene’s Hoy, a senior who has finished among the top 20 in Division I in all three of her competitive years, ran with the leaders to the 2-mile mark Saturday, but fell back slightly on Derryfield’s long downhill stretch leading to the finish. She was, typically, upbeat about her day, but felt bad for teammate Aly Farris, who dropped out with a bad ankle.
“I’m pretty happy with how it went,” said Hoy. “I’m really excited for next week, but it’s hard whenever you have to see a teammate like that. Aly (Farris) and I have become really, really close this season. She’s like a little sister. All of us are best friends, so seeing her like that was really hard.”
Farris, Keene’s number 3 runner, dropped out at the mile mark when she aggravated an ankle injury suffered at the Connecticut Valley Conference meet two weeks ago. Keene coach Derry, while very pleased with his team’s defense of its 2021 state title, said Farris was “crushed” when she had to drop out, and said he felt Keene would have contended for the top spot again had Farris been able to finish.
“I’m very proud of the group,” he said. “Ally was really hurting and she would have run really well. If Aly had finished the race, we would have been right there among the top teams.”
Hoy was followed by freshman Lily Runez in 12th place (20:34), Ella Hoy in 27th (21:03), Lilly Hansen 34th (21:39), and Gillian Frink 53rd (22:41).
Keene boys coach Dave Goldsmith praised his freshman star Sturtz, the latest in a series of elite individual boys runners of the past decade, but he was Keene’s only runner among the top 40 finishers.
“Sully ran like Sully could and what we expected,” said Goldsmith. “He ran terrific. The rest of our guys were intimidated, I think, by the race. People like to say the course (Derryfield) intimidates. It’s the race, not the course.”
Sturtz, who should be among the leaders next week at the Meet of Champions, was followed by senior Sean Nelligan in 41st with a course personal best of 17:51. Fitzum Visser was 47th (18:00), Ian Cardinale 52nd (18:01) and Hyrum Pinegar 65th (18:21).
The Conant and Monadnock girls teams both finished in the top four for the second year in a row, separated by only 13 points Saturday. Conant was third with 85 points and Monadnock fourth with 98 points. The teams flipped last year’s finish when Monadnock was the Division III runner-up and Conant was third. Conant coach Bernier said Saturday’s tight race met his expectations, particularly his team’s battle with Monadnock.
“We knew it was going to be tight, no matter what,” said Bernier, whose team makes its second consecutive trip to the Meet of Champions. “We knew it was going to be down to one person passing one person. These teams don’t give you anything. Monadnock doesn’t give you anything. We had to earn it today.”
Sophomore Bella Naro, Conant’s number 2, led the Cardinals with an eight-place finish in 20:42. Senior Kylie Aho was 12th in 21:08, while Amber Gnoza and Amelia Hill were 17th and 18th, respectively, to lead four Conant runners in the top 20.
The Monadnock girls make their seventh trip to the Meet of Champions in the past 10 years, a streak interrupted only by the COVID year of 2020, and 2019, when the Huskies were sixth overall, missing a bid by only one place. The Huskies were led by freshman Sadie Gibson in 11th (21:06), Alyssa Hall (21:21) and Summer Bentley (21:23) in 13th and 14th place, and Anna Bentley in 27th place (22:22).
Freshman Peyton Joslyn led the Monadnock boys, who did not post a team score with only four runners participating. Joslyn finished third overall in 17:13, edging out Fall Mountain’s Ben Tetu, who was fourth in 17:18. The Fall Mountain boys also return to the Meet of Champions for the second year in a row, finishing fourth overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.