20210908-SPT-KeeneHighXC-09

Reagan Hoy of Keene High runs through Ladies’ Wildwood Park during the second mile of a 2021 cross-country race. Hoy was the Blackbirds' top finisher in Saturday's state championships.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

MANCHESTER — Conant Girls Cross Country Head Coach Chris Bernier could have been speaking for every coach at Saturday’s NHIAA Division Cross-Country Championships at Derryfield Park in Manchester when he spoke of the need for all hands on deck.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.