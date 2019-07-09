PORTSMOUTH — Five area golfers made the cut for match play at the 2019 N.H. Amateur Championship Tuesday at Portsmouth Country Club.
The three highest-ranked local qualifiers were Cameron Salo and Jake Hollander, both playing out of the Shattuck Golf Club in Jaffrey, and Taylor Simpson, a Franklin Pierce alum playing out of Oaks Golf Links in Somersworth. The trio finished as part of a five-way tie for 12th, with a two-day score of 3-over par 147.
Hollander had a standout second day, shooting a 2-under 70 to move up from a tie for 43rd, while Salo shot a 1-over 73 to move up from a tie for 17th. Simpson, who was tied for third at even par after the first day, shot a 3-over 75 on day two that moved him down in the standings.
Ryan Kohler, a Keene State alum playing out of Hooper Golf Club in Walpole, finished tied for 33rd at 8-over 152. Had the cuts been made after day one, he would have just missed out, tying for 66th at 7-over 79, but after shooting a 1-over 73 on day two he moved up 33 spots to secure his spot.
Macky Seppala of Bretwood Golf Course rounded out the area qualifiers, finishing tied for 45th at 10-over 154. After shooting a 4-over 76 on day one, he carded a 6-over 78 on the second day.
For the next rounds seeded matches, Simpson was given the 12th seed, and will face No. 53 Sam Natti of The Maplewood Golf Course starting today at 9:22 a.m. on hole 1. Salo, the 13th seed, will take on No. 52 Russell Hamel of Nashua Country Club at 8:50 a.m., while No. 15 Hollander will face 50th-seeded Daniel Arvanitis of Derryfield Country Club at 9:54 a.m.
Kohler, the 34th seed, will face No. 31 Jim Cilley of Ridgewood Country Club at 9:46 a.m. Seppala, the 47th seed, takes on No. 18 Brett Wilson of The Golf Club of New England at 10:02 a.m.