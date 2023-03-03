It hasn’t been easy for Jeric Cichon, hanging onto his hat, riding out the turbulence, finding his path.
The bumps have been many, the fifth-year senior and starting off-guard for the nationally-ranked Keene State men’s basketball team is quick to confess.
“Honestly,” Cichon said, “so much of it started off on the wrong foot. I wasn’t mature; I wasn’t really all the way there yet. I wasn’t meeting with coach when I should have. I was not doing well in class, and I was not taking things seriously. Coach (Ryan) Cain didn’t take me seriously either. I think he looked at me as someone who wouldn’t be here long.”
Ranked No. 5 nationally going into Friday’s first-round NCAA Tournament game at home, the Owls can feel grateful that Cichon found growth and change not so much as a path of least resistance, but as the best chance for success.
Cichon, 23, helped the Owls to a program-best 26-win, 1-loss campaign, a sixth Little East Conference title and second in a row, and a host bid for March Madness.
Keene State entertains Baruch College on Friday at 5:30 p.m., in a contest that will mark the first time the Owls have hosted an NCAA Tournament game on their home court since 2007.
Tufts and Widener are the other two teams in the four-team pod playing at Keene State and vying for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16. They tip at 3 p.m. Friday’s winners advance to play Saturday at 5:30 at Spaulding Gym for that right to move on in the 64-team field.
All games will be streamed by the Owls Media Network at www.littleeast.tv and on Keene State’s YouTube page @KeeneStateOwls.
Owls Assistant Coach David Hastings likens the 6-foot, 2-inch Cichon to a Swiss Army Knife. “All those gadgets, that’s what Jeric has,” Hastings said. “He’s such a unique player in that he does so many things well and that he always puts the needs of the team first.”
“His numbers stay even, and they are good. but scoring is not his forte,” Hastings added. “He can have a big scoring day based on what the defense is allowing. We ride him because we know what Jeric has to offer when he’s on the court.”
Those gadgets. That experience. The unique versatility.
“My coaches saw something in me that I didn’t see, and because of that I never gave up on basketball,” Cichon said. “I had too much left.”
Academically, Safety Studies has given Cichon “something aspirational” and something unique and connective. “A lot of basketball alumni majored in safety, and I communicate with them at job fairs, and look up to what they are doing.”
Off the court, Cichon has worked locally as a mentor for Monadnock Developmental Services working with children on the Autism Spectrum, who deal with disabilities or who are having a hard time at home. “Probably the best job I ever had, said Cichon. Each year, Cichon also works with his mom, Jilena Cichon, to serve meals to the homeless at a Knights of Columbus in their hometown.
“It’s good perspective,” he said. “You’ve gotta be grateful for what you have, for the situation you’re in.”
Really, he said, “What I’ve always been is a kid who loved sports and who didn’t quit.”
He starred in basketball at East Longmeadow High School, becoming a starter his sophomore year and nearly averaging a triple-double per game as a senior, once striking for 39 points in a contest.
The Springfield, Massachusetts, native’s scrapbook-filled career there included being a John “Honey” Lohovich Award nominee his senior year. First presented in 1946, the honor recognizes the most outstanding high school boys’ basketball player in Western Massachusetts. A one-time Springfield Trade High School star player, Lohovich was killed during World War II.
The 2015 recipient, Ty Nichols, is Keene State’s all-time leading scorer. Other winners include Adam Harrington and Travis Best, former NBA players.
Cichon was also tabbed in high school as a Super Seven honoree. The award fetes the top seven high-school hoop standouts in Western Massachusetts.
After high school, Cichon took a year at Springfield Commonwealth Academy, a private preparatory school, to strengthen his academic and basketball resumes, but never got the recruiting attention he imagined, he said.
Keene State was at the time pursuing a good friend of Cichon’s, Sharown Fowler, who ended up going to LEC rival Eastern Connecticut. Cichon chose to attend Keene State despite not being recruited by the college.
“I didn’t see any other schools with a high level of basketball other than Keene,” Cichon said, “so I took it as a challenge to go there. When I visited, Coach Cain told me straight up he couldn’t promise playing time, just a spot on the roster. It was going to be what you get is what you earn, but I knew I’d become a better player. I had to in order to play.”
Many times over, Cichon has flashed that flexibility, but perhaps at no time more than in the Owls’ two big home wins against Western Connecticut this season, both decided in overtime, and the second time with conference hardware on the line.
In the first game, when leading scorer Octavio Brito fouled out with 19 minutes remaining, Cichon was moved from the backcourt to the No. 4 big man role to fill Brito’s shoes and Cichon didn’t skip a beat, Hastings said. “He brings a physicality that’s hard to find in many players.”
In the LEC title game, it was Cichon who knocked down the game’s biggest shot, a pivotal 3-pointer on a kickout pass from Jeff Hunter in overtime, and who grabbed the biggest rebound, off a free-throw miss with 5 seconds remaining in overtime and the Owls up three. Cichon was fouled in the process and made the second of two tries with 2.9 ticks left to seal the title win, 83-79.
Cichon took advantage of an extra year of eligibility that was afforded to any student-athlete on a roster in 2020-21 during the COVID-19 outbreak. Teammate Hunter, just voted the Little East offensive and defensive player of the year, has indicated that he will use his fifth year of eligibility next season. Hunter, too, is a Safety Studies major.
A big motivation is redemption, Cichon said of the decision to use his fifth year. That and the chance to play with a great collection of teammates.
“The way our season ended last year (in the NCAA second round) at Oswego, the way I played and felt, I knew I was coming back,” he explained. “I had a hernia most of the whole year and had surgery this past summer. I wasn’t the player I wanted to be.
“Last year our focus was on winning the LEC, and we did, but this year it changed to something more: winning every day, winning every practice, every game. To win a national championship. Despite all we’ve won, there’s no one on our team satisfied right now.
“This year’s team is genuine. We have teammates who want the best out of you. If you have a bad game and one of your good friends has a good game, it feels like you had a good game, too. There are freshmen and sophomores on this team who inspire me, who life me up.”
Cain, who took over the helm as head coach just two seasons before Cichon walked on, marvels at his standout guard’s progress and consistent work ethic.
“Jeric has continued to be the hardest working person in our program,” the coach said. “Every morning you can find him getting shots up in Spaulding Gym and later in the day Jeric will be in the weight room stretching and working out for injury prevention and maintenance of strength during the season. He appreciates his journey and understands that journey has made him into the person, player and leader he is today.”
