The first season for the Fieldhouse Athletic Club’s 15U boys team ended with a trip to the championship game in the New Hampshire Soccer League.
The Fieldhouse AC upset second-seeded Become Elite SC of Salem, 3-2, on Saturday in the semifinals before falling to the Rindge Chaos, 3-0, Sunday in the Division II championship game at the NHSA complex in Pembroke. The young Fieldhouse AC team, which had more 13 year olds (seven) than 15 year olds (five), finished the season 6-4.
“It was a great first season for the lads,” Fieldhouse AC Coach Brad Roberts said. “They really came together and played a good brand of soccer.”
Leading scorer Trevor Voisine, a rising sophomore at Keene High, scored twice in Saturday’s semifinal win over Become Elite. The Salem team had beaten The Fieldhouse AC by a 5-0 score just a week earlier, but the Fieldhouse AC used the week in between to adjust.
The Fieldhouse AC took advantage of an own goal to take a 1-0 lead and were up 2-0 at halftime after Voisine scored again on a chip pass from Tristan Fox. After Become Elite got within a goal, Fox set up Voisine again in the 80th minute to seal the win. The rest was up to goaltender Blake Shollenberger, who was a stalwart in net all season and was immense again Saturday.
The Fieldhouse AC was unable to sustain that momentum in the championship game, as the Chaos broke open a one-goal game at the half with two second-half scores. It was the team’s third win of the season over The Fieldhouse AC.
“That’s a good side and certainly deserving of the win,” Roberts said. “But I am really proud of my team. We didn’t know what to expect at the start of the season since this was our first year and the team came together late, but they worked hard all year and kept getting better and better.”
The Fieldhouse AC, which plays out of The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills in Swanzey, is made up of players from around the Monadnock Region.