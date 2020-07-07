Winchester — Monadnock Speedway hosted the Tri Track 100 Sunday and Craig Lutz came away with the victory.
Aaron Fellows (Croydon) won his third straight race, coming in first in the Late Model Sportsman.
Fellows dominated the field to earn the win. Starting in the front row, Fellows jumped out to an early lead as the green flag waved. He was able to withstand the push of Robert Hager in the Monster-sponsored machine. With the win, Fellows now holds an eight-point lead over Hager in the points battle.
Nathan Wenzel (Granby, Mass.), Jaret Curtis (Rutland, Mass.), and Ben Byrne (Deerfield, Mass.) rounded out the winners.
The Mini Stocks kicked off the day’s racing events, with a 25-lap race. Wenzel proved that he was the car to beat. After passing Louis Maher III early in the race, Wenzel cruised to victory lane.
“We had a fast car today; I wasn’t sure how we would do today,” Wenzel said. “Things just worked out for us.”
The win moves Wenzel into second place in the season’s points battle, behind leader Gordon Farnum.
Following the first race was the 50-lap N.H. Short Track Racing Association Modifieds.
Byrne started on the pole in the Byrne Towing No. 6 and when the green flag waved, was too tough to beat, as he led throughout.
“We were pretty lucky today and we had a real fast car,” Byrne said in victory lane. “That is just the start for us today as we have another hundred laps to race later on this afternoon.”
Ben Robie finished in third place, giving him a four-point edge in the points battle.
In the Street Stocks race, Curtis was running in the top four cars throughout the race, in the Tow Bandit Trailer’s sponsored No. 33.
It led to him coming in first place, edging out David Greenslit and Chase Curtis.
“We had a good car today, I really want to thank all my crew, they helped me get here,” Curtis said.
The win also gives Jaret the point lead over brother Chase by nine points.
This Saturday Monadnock Speedway will host the annual Firecracker Night featuring the Street Stock Battle for the Belt, the weekly divisions and fireworks by Atlas. Tickets are available at monadnockspeedway.com
Below are the complete results from the weekend:
NHSTRA Modified
Ben Byrne, Todd Patnode, Brian Robie, Trevor Bleau, Cameron Houle, Solomon Brow, Anthony Bello, Cory Plummer, Jason Houle, Keith Carzello, Kevin Pittsinger, Kim Rivet, Rob Richardi, Jerry Gomarlo, Bryan Crunden, Eric LeClair, JT Cloutier, Andy Major, Brian Chapin, Matt Kimball, Scott Bourn, Brad Zahensky.
Street Stock
Jaret Curtis, Dave Greenslit, Chase Curtis, Jimmy Renfrew, Kyle Buck, Chris Buffone, Ed Lofland, Tim Wenzel, Mike Radzuik, Paul Barnard, Chris Riendeau, Robbie Streeter, Bryan Granger, Jon Porter, Eric LeBlond, Hillary Renaud, Troy Waterman, Chris Curtis.
Late Model Sportsman
Aaron Fellows, Robert Hagar, Ryan Bell, Cole Littlewood, Justin Littlewood, Matt Winter, Scott Beck, Camdyn Curtis.
Mini Stock: Nathan Wenzel, Louis Maher II, Shelby Avery, Kevin Clayton, Ethan Marsh, Jared Roy, Tommy Silva, Gordon Farnum, Kevin McKnight, Pat Houle, Ray King, Jeff Assselin, Jake Puchalski, Tim Leblanc.