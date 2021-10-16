CONCORD — Last Tuesday, Fall Mountain junior Mitchell Cormier had his best tournament round ever, shooting an even par at the NHIAA team state tournament at Laconia Country Club.
The score qualified him for Saturday’s Division III individual state tournament, which will be held at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord.
Cormier was in a similar position last year as a sophomore, qualifying for the 2020 NHIAA golf championship and ultimately coming out on top after coming back from a three-stroke deficit.
His 2020 individual state championship was Fall Mountain’s first, according to NHIAA records that go back to 1946.
Now, Cormier has a chance to repeat on Saturday.
“I’m feeling good,” Cormier said. “I just keep practicing and getting better. I know I’m going to have to play well [Saturday].”
He feels his biggest competition for the individual title will be Evan Rollins of Laconia High School, who beat Cormier by one stroke Tuesday on his home course, shooting a -1 (71).
But if Cormier stays within his own game, he feels like he’s in good shape.
“I need to keep the ball in play and putt well,” Cormier said. “That’s really the difference for me.”
Cormier played Beaver Meadow competitively one time before: his freshman year at the NHIAA state championship. He’s also played practice rounds, so he said he “feels pretty good about [the course].”
Cormier will play 18 holes Friday, then focus on getting a good night’s sleep and staying hydrated before Saturday.
“That’s really important for me,” Cormier said.
ConVal’s Wyatt Burbank, Conant’s Jordan Ketola also qualified for Saturday’s Division III individual tournament.
Monadnock’s Gabe Hill made the cut, but will be ineligible to compete Saturday with Monadnock High School moving to remote learning until Monday due in part to an increase in COVID cases at the school.
Keene’s Kyle Foster and Orion Murphy both qualified for the Division I individual tournament, which will also be held Saturday at Beaver Meadow.