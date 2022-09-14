LANGDON — Normally when you lose all but four players from the year before, things might look a bit dicey.
Not so much for the Fall Mountain volleyball team.
The Wildcats — playing like a well-oiled machine — swept Conant, 3-0 (25-4, 25-16, 25-20), Tuesday night at The Den in Langdon.
Led by senior captains Ella Livengood and Sarah Rambin, as well as junior captain Addisyn Ratner, the Wildcats have turned a brand-new team into a competitive unit on the court.
“We’ve worked really well together this season, so far at least,” said Ratner. “We all like each other and we all get along really well.”
“We have a lot of good energy,” Rambin said. “This year, I feel like our group is good together.”
Rambin led the team with five kills Tuesday and Linvengood had a team-high three service aces.
The Wildcats were playing with a new set Tuesday, implementing the libero for the first time this season. The team didn’t have much of an opportunity to practice the new look, but with sophomore Cora Buswell as the energized libero, it was impossible to tell.
“This was the first time we played with a libero this year, we didn’t even practice it,” said Fall Mountain head coach Missie Swift. “[Buswell] is just such a good passer and she’s always in the right place and I think that really made a difference for us tonight. The rest of the girls adjusted to the change really, really well.
“Everybody really pitched together and brought us through it,” Swift continued, giving a shoutout to sophomore Gabrielle Hall who played in her first varsity game. “It was a nice game.”
Swift is leaning on her three captains this year to lead the way for a group of Wildcats that is relatively new to the court. And through her eyes, they’ve been stepping up so far.
“These girls have been there before, they’ve done it all,” Swift said. “And they’re such nice kids. They really embrace all of the newness that’s going on, all of the new people who are around. They take care of the little ones and make sure everybody feels welcome and then they just go and do their jobs. … They just know what’s going on.”
Swift recognizes that there’s still some work to do to get to where this team wants to be. Fall Mountain is 2-3 to start the season and currently sits 12th in the Division II standings.
Not even a third of the way through the regular season yet, there’s plenty of time for the Wildcats to keep learning and growing.
Together.
“D-II is a tough division, but these guys can go as far as they want,” Swift said. “They just have to believe it. And I think they’re starting to believe it. That was a nice win for us. Conant played really hard. They certainly didn’t give us anything. So, we’ll go as far as we can get, I guess.”
“We have a lot of confidence,” Livengood said. “We’re doing great. We’re working well together and that’s going to get us pretty far.”
Conant — in its first year with a varsity program — showed some fight in the final two sets, even building up a lead in the third and final frame.
“They just learned a fairly new rotation,” said Conant head coach Morgan Cooper. “Even though they know it, I think they were feeling nervous and once they were like, ‘Oh, we got this,’ they settled into it a little better.”
But the Wildcats overpowered the inexperienced Orioles, some of which are in their first year ever playing volleyball.
“It’s definitely a learning experience,” Cooper said.
The Orioles are relying on senior captains Emma Tenters and Adrienne Kennedy, as well as junior captain Bella Hart — all members of championship basketball teams at Conant — to push the Orioles through the growing pains of a first-year varsity program.
“That’s the challenge because we don’t have a middle school program,” Cooper said. “They have an added challenge because they’ve been in basketball — which is a very established program — and now they get to see the other side of it: how to build a program. It’s a new challenge. Not a bad thing, just a challenge.”
Fall Mountain (2-3) next hosts Winnisquam (2-1) Thursday at 5:45 p.m. in The Den. Conant (0-3) hosts Mascoma Valley (0-1) Wednesday at 6 p.m.
