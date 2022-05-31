LANGDON — The Fall Mountain softball team has been disqualified from the Division III tournament, the NHIAA announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Wildcats were required to play 12 games within the division during the regular season to qualify for the postseason, and played only 11, according to Fall Mountain Athletic Director Gordon Dansereau. Fall Mountain played five games out of their division during the regular season: Two games against Stevens (D-II), two games against Hinsdale (D-IV) and a game against Brattleboro Union during the season.
Fall Mountain was originally placed in the bracket as the No. 13 seed when the seedings were released by the NHIAA Tuesday morning, and was scheduled to visit No. 4 Monadnock on Wednesday. Later in the afternoon, the bracket was updated to show Fall Mountain out of the tournament. All teams seeded below the Wildcats moved up a seed, and Hillsboro-Deering re-entered the bracket after initially being eliminated.
Monadnock will now host Mascenic, which moved up to the No. 13 seed, on Wednesday.
"I feel bad," Dansereau said. "It's an unfortunate thing to happen and I hope we can learn and grow from it."
Dansereau said he got the call from the NHIAA on Tuesday afternoon. He asked the NHIAA if there was anything he could do to get his team into the bracket, and the NHIAA said there isn't.
The NHIAA was not immediately reachable for comment on Tuesday evening.
After getting the call from the NHIAA, Dansereau shared the news with head coach Kevin Hicks, who then had to tell his team.
"I feel bad for the girls," Hicks said. "They worked hard all year. They improved all year. ... We had a pretty good game plan. Monadnock's a good team but we weren't going to go down without a fight. Now we are.
"It puts a black cloud over a really successful season," Hicks added. "Really feel bad for the seniors and everyone who contributed this year."