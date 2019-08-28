WALPOLE — Club championships were decided recently at Hooper Golf Course.
Headlining the winners was Fall Mountain golf coach Jason Lintner, who won the club title, shooting 13-over par for the two-day event.
Noel Cassidy won the senior title and finished second overall at 14-over, and Peter Bowman rounded out the top three at 17-over.
Fall Mountain freshman player Mitchell Cormier seized the junior title — and fourth place overall — at 24-over, while junior and defending girls’ golf state runner-up Kaylee Lintner won the women’s title uncontested. That was a one-day format; she shot 85.
Jason Lintner was in third place after Saturday at 6-over, trailing Bowman and Cassidy, but Lintner shot 78 Sunday to pull it out.
Cormier and Kaylee Lintner were tied for fifth with 85s, but Cormier’s day-two 81 gave him the edge for the junior crown.