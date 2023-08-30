SWANZEY CENTER — On a day with a sweltering late-August sun and short benches on both sides putting stamina to the test, the Fall Mountain girls soccer team started hot and held off a late charge to defeat Monadnock 3-2 on Tuesday in Swanzey Center.
The Wildcats earned a season-opening win on the back of three consecutive goals. Avery Ducharme found the back of the net twice and Charlotte Reilly scored what ended up being the difference maker in the 49th minute to lift Fall Mountain to just its second win over the Huskies in the teams’ previous five meetings.
Monadnock (1-1) got the best the Wildcats in both matchups last season.
“They are a very good side, they are strong, they are physical and they were better than us in both meetings last year,” said Fall Mountain coach George Tsitsonis. “We knew they were going to put it to us and that it was going to be a battle.”
Monadnock struck first following the game’s first corner kick opportunity in the seventh minute. Shaylee Branon’s play into the box bounced around, then found its way to Arianna Drouin who finished the chance at the far post for a 1-0 lead.
But it was Fall Mountain that dictated the pace for the majority of the first half and kept possession in Monadnock’s end.
Just seven minutes after the Huskies opened the scoring, the Wildcats responded. Selah Fredrick crossed a ball through the box, finding Ducharme for her first tally in the 14th minute to knot the score at one.
The Wildcats had several more scoring chances as the first half went on, but were unable to break the deadlock. Mariella Tsitsonis drilled the upper corner of the post with a bending shot from well outside the box, narrowly missing a highlight reel goal.
The teams remained tied heading into the break.
The Wildcats didn’t reel from missed opportunities, rather, they came out in the second half with resurgence and found a hot hand in right winger Charlotte Reilly.
Reilly was able to get the edge, and centered a ball to Ducharme that the sophomore forward deposited for her second goal and a 2-1 lead in the 41st minute.
“My head was kind of going a million miles an hour there,” said Ducharme. “There was a definitely a lot of team work and good communicating on that one. ... The win was a really good way to start the season for us to set the tone.”
In the 49th minute, Reilly found the edge again. Beating a defender around the outside, this time, she took the ball herself and snuck a shot past Monadnock freshman keeper Gracie Dean for a 3-1 lead.
It looked like Fall Mountain was ready to run away and hide with it.
But Monadnock found a second wind with some help from its freshman keeper.
Dean denied Ducharme a hat trick with a close-quarter save and quickly played the ball up field. In a flash, the Huskies were on the attack, and Cainen Avery, who moved up from center back in the second half, made it a 3-2 game midway through the second half. That sparked a desperate dash to the finish despite tired legs.
The Huskies flirted with pulling even, with back-to-back corner opportunities in the final ten minutes, but couldn’t find the equalizer.
“Last year, that maybe was a game where we might not have withstood that in the end,” said George Tsitsonis. “I think the quality was there today both in attack and in defending to lead to the victory.”
Ducharme nearly came away with her hat trick in the final moments, but was again denied by Dean just before the final whistle. Dean made three saves in her second varsity start. The Huskies opened the season with a 2-0 win over Hillsboro-Deering on Friday. Kendal Cote got the win in Fall Mountain’s net.
“Divisional rivals, especially teams you play twice, it’s important to secure the victory for four points or at least come away with two points,” said Monadnock coach Rob Hirtle. “It’s unfortunate we let this one get away but the girls did a really good job. Regan Kidney in the midfield played all the minutes, Shaylee, Cainen, Tiannah Hull, Arianna Drouin at left wing, all played big minutes. It would have been difficult to ask more of them.”
The two sides will square off again on Oct. 4 in Langdon.
