This story has been updated to correct the name of injured Fall Mountain player, Clara Stewart.
LANGDON — Take nothing away from the play on the field during Fall Mountain’s girls soccer preseason scrimmage against Green Mountain (Vt.) on Monday, but it was hard not to notice the Wildcats bench, or lack thereof, rather.
Only five or so girls occupied the sidelines, and two of them were on crutches.
For the second season in a row, the sledding will be tough. But the Wildcats have learned to make do with the cards they’ve been dealt.
Last year, the Wildcats were one of the youngest teams in the state with a starting-11 that featured mostly sophomores. It was hardly a throwaway season. The Wildcats won seven games and qualified for the NHIAA Division III Tournament.
And while this season’s roster does not have any seniors. All those sophomores now are upperclassmen with at least a year of varsity experience under their feet.
But second-year skipper George Tsitsonis still has his fair share of challenges on the sideline. For starters, the Wildcats have just 14 players on the varsity squad. Clara Stewart, who has emerged as a top defender, will miss her junior season with an ACL tear. Junior Sydney Byrne also will miss the season with injury.
But there’s every expectation that the Wildcats take another step forward in 2023.
“There is no throwaway season. It’s a disservice. These girls get four years,” said Tsitsonis. “We’re thin in numbers, so we have to be huge in heart. We have to push through maybe a little more than is expected of other teams or other individuals going forward.”
“I think the team has done a great job of accepting that,” he added. “They’ve learned to fight through it.”
Junior center midfielder Mariella Tsitsonis returns and is healthy after an ankle injury nagged her last season. She still managed to score seven goals and tally nine assists.
She’s the visionary and creator in an offense that has some punch to it with striker Selah Fredrick up top. They’ll be supported by sophomores Sophie Grillone, Aubrey Thomas and Charlotte Reilly in the attack.
“We all work really well together and we have a lot of fun together,” said Fredrick. “So it makes it easy to want to improve and keep pushing.”
Junior Kendal Cote returns in net in front of a backline of juniors Skyelar Blanchard and Emma Putnam and sophomore Addy Royce.
While it’d be easy to peek ahead to next year a little early knowing that the team will be chock-full of third-year seniors, there’s plenty to be excited about this season.
“I think it was a big motivation boost for us last year to see that we had th potential and if we pushed ourselves we could make it that far,” said Mariella Tsitsonis. “There’s a relief in knowing that it’s such a big group of juniors. We know that we have another year in front of us with a big sophomore group coming up.”
“We have big goals for the season,” she added. “But we have to have realistic goals, too. We have to have achievable goals and take it step by step.”
The majority of the team worked out together all summer and played together on a summer league team.
“They fought really hard for everything last season and really made a nice run of it,” said George Tsitsonis. “We don’t always like to talk about last season, but the momentum of last year coupled with the work they put in over the offseason, the energy and the commitment is second to none.”
Fall Mountain opens its season Friday at Bishop Brady and will face Monadnock on Tuesday in Swanzey Center at 4 p.m., before opening its home slate against Stevens on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
