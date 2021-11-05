NEWPORT — It’s no secret that the Newport football team is the team to beat in Division IV.
The Tigers have lost just once over the last two years — that loss coming to DII Lebanon — and cruised to a D-IV title last season and rolling to a 7-0 regular season this year.
Fall Mountain has felt that dominance firsthand — a few times.
Newport knocked the Wildcats out of the playoffs last year in impressive fashion, 43-0, and then beat Fall Mountain again earlier this season, 35-0.
The Wildcats get another crack at the reigning division champs as they travel to Newport on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the semifinal round of this year’s playoffs.
“We’re really motivated,” said senior quarterback/safety Luke Gay. “We knew if we were going to make playoffs, we’d face off against Newport, and we know they’re a good team. We need to make sure we’re mentally and physically prepared.”
Fall Mountain head coach Orion Binney said the Wildcats came out slow when the two teams met earlier this season. By the time the Wildcats were playing their best football, they were down big.
Against a team like Newport, that’s a recipe for disaster. Against any team, really, but especially the Tigers.
“We just need to control what we can control, which is playing four full quarters,” Binney said. “If we play our game, we’ll be in good shape.”
Keys to success
The Wildcats have a daunting task ahead of them, and they know it. Consistency will be key factor if Fall Mountain wants to walk away with a victory over the heavily favored Tigers.
That’s something Fall Mountain has struggled with throughout the year — including in the first matchup with Newport — but they’ve been working on it in practice.
“Our fault this year is that we haven’t worked as a team and that’s something we’ve worked on and fixed,” said senior lineman Jesse Fisk. “It starts with pregame preparation. You have to be focused on football 100 percent. All or nothing. I think that’s one of our strengths. We say it every day: We either have another week or we don’t. And nobody is ready to end this.”
“We held [Newport] in check defensively [in the first matchup] but weren’t consistent and we didn’t get much going offensively,” said senior lineman Quinn Healy. “I’ve been preaching the Patriots' motto: 'Do your job.' Teamwork and work ethic. If we all work together and do our job, we’ll push the ball down the field and win this game.”
Controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is another factor that can tip the scales. Fisk and Healy will be a big factor if they can be physical off the ball.
Newport has a solid offensive line themselves — which Binney described as "an underrated part of their offense,” — so expect a battle in the trenches on Saturday.
The Tigers run a fairly run-heavy offense, Binney said, with lots of quarterback sweeps and option plays. But Newport can throw the ball downfield, too.
The Wildcats’ depth will become a factor on Saturday, as it will be a full-team effort. The seniors bring valuable playoff experience, but having a couple underclassmen step up when called upon is as important as anything else.
“Everyone is ready to step up,” said senior Ben Robinson. “Even the freshmen and first-year players.”
The final key to success for the Wildcats will be coming into the game with the belief that they can win.
Easier said than done when a team like Newport is lining up on the other side of the ball.
Binney and the team captains have been preaching confidence throughout the locker room.
“[The seniors] have really taken the reigns and kept everyone focused,” Binney said. “Everyone feels good. It feels like we’re going in the right direction. It’s a David and Goliath thing, but we feel confident.”
“We really have to believe that we can win this game,” Robinson said. “If we get an early lead, we cannot let up. If they get an early lead, we can’t get discouraged. We need to give 100 percent and play all for quarters.”
“We need to come out with fire,” Gay said. “One hundred percent every play. Give it our all. It’s going to have to be a whole team effort.”
At this point, Fall Mountain is just “tightening some screws and maybe putting on a fresh coat of paint” ahead of the game, Binney said. The team knows what’s ahead of them but is ready to put its best foot forward when it matters most.
“We’ve been preaching: ‘Always earned, never given,’ ” said Robinson. “A roster spot is earned. A win is earned. Saturday, we’re going to have to earn it. They certainly won’t hand it to us.”
“It’s a daunting task,” Binney said. “[Newport is] a good football team. But if we go up there and play our game — and maybe catch a few breaks — maybe we can shock the world.”
