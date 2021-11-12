LACONIA — There’s something to be said about an underdog story.
After last Saturday’s 21-6 win over top-seeded Newport in the Division IV semifinals, the Fall Mountain football team switched the narrative from being the lowest seed in the postseason — needing a win in the final week of the regular season to earn a playoff spot — to being a team in contention for the state championship.
Fall Mountain’s next obstacle is No. 2 Somersworth in the state final, which will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bank of NH Stadium in Laconia.
The Hilltoppers come in with an 8-1 record. One of those eight wins came against Fall Mountain, 34-6, in early October.
In the regular season matchup, the Wildcats moved the ball against the Hilltoppers between the 20s, especially in the second half when senior quarterback Luke Gay started to use his legs effectively, but penalties continuously stalled any offensive momentum.
“I don’t think the scoreboard is really indicative of how close of a ballgame it was,” said Fall Mountain head coach Orion Binney after that regular-season game. “We shot ourselves in the foot here and there. We clean that stuff up and I think we’re a dangerous team.”
Somersworth, on the other hand, had its way with the Fall Mountain defense all night, as running back Calvin Lambert, who finished the season with over 1,000 rushing yards, ran for three touchdowns in the game.
And as soon as the Wildcats figured out how to stop the run, Somersworth quarterback Jeff DeKorne found a receiver downfield for a big gain.
But anyone who’s been following Fall Mountain football knows the Wildcats have since made adjustments on defense that have bolstered the entire unit. And they got to show it off on the big stage against Newport last week.
By the way — Fall Mountain has allowed just 15 points in four games (all wins) since the loss to Somersworth.
Don’t be surprised if Lambert picks up 20-plus carries in Saturday’s state title game, which would make the game a battle between Somersworth’s offensive line — arguably one of the best in the state — and Fall Mountain’s defensive line, led by senior Quinn Healy.
Healy did his part in last Saturday’s semifinal matchup against Newport — and then some — coming up with 12 tackles (four solo) and two sacks.
“We always showed glimpses of what we could do if our defensive line stepped up, and we brought that today,” Healy said after the Newport game. “And it was consistent. We didn’t give them much the whole game.”
If the defensive front can shut down Somersworth’s run game as the Wildcats did to Newport, Fall Mountain’s secondary needs to be ready for DeKorne to start throwing the ball downfield.
The junior quarterback proved his arm is a threat in the teams’ first matchup.
Offensively for the Wildcats, Gay will again take charge as he has all year. Binney has continuously commended Gay on his confidence and growth from last year, and that has shown on the gridiron.
Now he’s led his team to its second state title game in three years.
Gay came through for the Wildcats in the semifinal win, rushing for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Just as important — if not more — was the senior leading his team on sustained drives, getting into the end zone when it mattered most.
Fall Mountain scored on its first possession against Newport to set the tone. The Tigers tied the game at the end of the half, so Gay led his team on a 56-yard touchdown drive to start the third quarter and take the lead back. The Wildcat defense forced a turnover on downs late in the game, so Gay ran it in for the dagger with just under five minutes to play.
“We knew if we put one more in, we just had to hold them and the game was over,” Gay said after the semifinal game. “So there was a lot of drive to put that last one in and hold them on defense.”
Gay’s favorite target all season has been fellow senior Brady Elliott. The two connected for a 65-yard touchdown against Somersworth earlier this season and were inches short of another long touchdown connection in that same game after Elliott again found his way past the Hilltoppers secondary.
“We run that play a lot at practice,” Elliott said after the Somersworth game. “Me and Luke have a great connection. That’s my favorite route. When we can go out and make big plays like that, it really helps our offense and even our defense to get going.”
Although it’s fair to say Fall Mountain will still be the underdog coming into Saturday’s state championship, the story surrounding the game has certainly shifted.
All of a sudden, it’s a lot more difficult to count these ‘Cats out.