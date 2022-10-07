LANGDON — Boy, oh boy, was it an ugly first half for the Fall Mountain football team.
Three offensive drives: Interception, punt, punt. Five penalties for 28 yards. Four false starts. Net yardage in the first half? Negative 1.
Meanwhile, Stevens junior Tyler Christian ran for 82 yards and a touchdown, by halftime.
Christian finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead Stevens to a 28-0 win over Fall Mountain Friday night in Langdon.
“Lack of effort,” said Fall Mountain head coach Orion Binney. “Football isn’t a game that you can roll in lackadaisical and play a team like Stevens. … They came and punched us in the mouth, and we couldn’t come back from it.”
Stevens marched down the field on the opening drive, going 55 yards in 6:02. The Cardinals used a fourth-down conversion and a third-and-long conversion to keep its drive alive.
That became a pattern.
The Wildcat defense had trouble getting off the field all night, allowing multiple fourth-down or third-and-long conversions, many by Christian.
The small bright spot of the first half came with 10:31 left in the second quarter. Senior Daniel Farham recovered a fumble, stopping the Cardinals offense in its tracks, and giving the ball to the Wildcats at their own 9-yard line.
But Fall Mountain ended up punting it away from their own 3.
It was only 14-0 at the half — certainly a manageable deficit for the Wildcats — and it looked like Fall Mountain had something going to start the second half, but, again, penalties stalled the drive and Fall Mountain had to punt it away.
Stevens then put together a 62-yard, 8:32 touchdown drive to all but put the game away.
“Stevens is much better than their record,” Binney said. “I think [we] got caught up in the record game and the hoopla of Homecoming and expected to come in here and roll over like the last two weeks went.
“There was no focus,” Binney added. “If we focus, we’re a very good football team and we’re much better than we played tonight. If we play like this, it’s going to be a rough end to the year.”
Wildcat senior quarterback Zach Patch was injured in the fourth quarter and did not return. Binney hopes Patch will be ready to suit up next week.
Fall Mountain (4-2) snaps a four-game win streak and visits Inter-Lakes (2-2) next Saturday at noon. The Wildcats still sit in fourth place in the Division III standings and end the season with Trinity and Campbell.
Stevens (3-3) hosts Kingswood next Friday at 7 p.m.
“I hope this is a wake-up call,” Binney said. “Hopefully, it’s just a kick in the pants and we resettle and refocus and we’re the team we can be.”
