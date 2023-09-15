JAFFREY — With minutes to play, Fall Mountain keeper Aidan Parrott was pushing his teammates up the field to muster a late attack.
It was a message of urgency and of confidence. Parrott was having one of those nights where, even if his defense got caught being too aggressive, he was going to be there to bail them out.
His Wildcats spent most of the evening chasing, defending and clearing against a Conant team that seemed on the precipice of breaking the scoreless deadlock at any moment.
But strike after strike either sailed past the post or found Parrott’s waiting mitts.
After 80 minutes. Nil. After 100? Nil.
The Orioles couldn’t finish, and the Wildcats never could gather a counterattack.
When it was all over, the only thing between Fall Mountain and Conant was a little bad blood and a mutual acknowledgement that when the two sides meet again in Langdon on Oct. 10, it’s bound to be a doozy.
Parrott finished with 15 saves as the Orioles threw more than 25 balls toward the net. Fall Mountain’s senior second-year starter was forced to make five saves in the opening 15 minutes.
“He’s an animal,” said Fall Mountain head coach Justin Parrott. “We get that from him every single day. He’s just so valuable and he’s a leader. He is the calmest one out there.”
When Conant had several scoring chances after just a handful minutes, the Orioles felt confident that the breakthrough was all but inevitable.
Ben Sawyer fired a shot that sailed just over the bar. Thomas Harvey’s bender beat and outstretched Parrott but sailed wide.
“I think we did pretty well that, really, a lot of their shots weren’t that dangerous,” said Justin Parrott. “They weren’t really getting in. If you’re taking shots from 25 yards, most good goalkeepers are going to make those saves. Aidan made all the ones he should have and made a couple more big ones.”
When the Orioles did get through in the box, they couldn’t finish.
“I was pretty amped,” said Aidan Parrott. “A lot [of their shots] were on me, though. I got lucky at times. They missed a lot. There were chances they could have capitalized on and didn’t. They made me look pretty good.”
“It was definitely frustrating,” said Sawyer. “We had a lot of chances and just couldn’t finish one and put it in. I feel like the only piece we’re missing right now is that, putting it in the back of the net.”
Last year, these two sides went to overtime both times they faced off. Conant scored in overtime in the first matchup in Jaffrey. Two days later, the teams played through two overtimes to a scoreless draw as they did here again Thursday.
“It’s been a rivalry for a while,” said Sawyer. “We always play harder against each other.”
After Parrott denied Josh DiPasquale in the 65th minute, physicality picked up on both sides.
After a mostly whistle-less opening 40 minutes, the fouls flew in the second half.
“They always play us tough,” said Conant head coach Tom Harvey. “We knew this one was coming. It was one of about five games I had circled on my schedule because I knew they play a certain way. ... Once it got really physical, it took us out of what we want to do. We need to be more focused and little more mature about the fouls and not let that get into our head space.”
Parrott denied DiPasquale again in the 74th minute and DiPasquale sent what perhaps was his best scoring chance of the day over the bar in the 75th after being led into the box on a ball from Jared Nagle.
Fall Mountain’s backline of Ian Gould, Ian Smith and Evan Parker did well to prevent any major scoring chances in overtime to preserve the clean sheet. The Orioles scored 11 goals over their last two contests.
“They play very well defensively,” said Harvey. “We had to kind of figure it out, and I thought we were going to figure it out. ... Overall, we’re headed in the right direction.”
Conant (3-1-1) travels to face another rival, Mascenic on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Fall Mountain (2-2-1) is off until Tuesday when it travels to face Belmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.