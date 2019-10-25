LANGDON — The culmination of a long rebuilding process paid sweet dividends Friday night for the Fall Mountain Regional High football team, as it closed out its regular season in style, with a 28-8 victory over Newfound High of Bristol.
The Wildcats (5-2), who have won five in a row, qualify for the Division IV playoffs which begin with the semifinals Saturday, Nov. 9. Although it’s unofficial, it appears the Wildcats will play at Raymond, also 5-2, which lost 30-13 to Mascoma Friday night.
Raymond beat the Wildcats in the season opener back on Sept. 6.
Friday night a combination of a bruising running game and stout defense smothered the Bears before a large gathering in Langdon. In its win streak, Fall Mountain has given up just two touchdowns in 20 quarters of football. The defense forced five turnovers Friday night, including four in the first half. Offensively, they threw the ball only twice, completing one pass, and let the offensive line clear the way for a relentless ground game.
A fumble recovery set up the first touchdown, an Izaak Westover plunge from 7 yards out. Morgan Wilber made it 14-0 at the half with a touchdown in the second quarter. Westover scored again in the third quarter, and after a Newfound touchdown, Westover put it away with a TD in the fourth. Camden Dunbar kicked the extra point after all four TDs.
Coach Orion Binney, in his third year, credited his seniors for their efforts, not only Friday but in leading the charge from 1-7 in 2017 to a playoff berth this year. The Wildcats went 3-4 last year, then completely turned it around after an 0-2 start this season. This will mark their first playoff appearance since the 1990s.
In other local high school football Friday night, Keene High won its first game of the season with a 27-0 shutout over Winnacunnet Regional in Hampton. In Peterborough, ConVal Regional High lost to Milford, 49-14.