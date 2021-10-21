SWANZEY CENTER — Fall Mountain junior Jager Klema had a birthday to remember, scoring twice for the boys soccer team in a 4-1 win over Monadnock Thursday in Swanzey.
The birthday boy tied the game at one in the 15th minute — a header off a throw-in from senior Syon Gutierrez.
“I positioned myself perfectly, apparently,” Klema said. “My buddy Syon gave me a good ball, right to my head and I just flicked it back. Barely got a touch on it and was able to get it into the back of the net.”
Senior Willem Bellows scored the eventual game-winner in the 51st minute on a cross from classmate Hudson Willett, then Klema scored his second of the game in the 63rd minute.
“I was just hustling to the ball, being aggressive in the box,” Klema said. “I noticed that they left a lot of space in the box, so I just went to where they weren’t.”
“Jager scoring two goals today was pretty big for us,” said Fall Mountain head coach Justin Parrott. “He hasn’t really scored this year — maybe once.”
The game-tying goal came against Monadnock’s backup goalie, freshman Francis Cardine, who was tasked with playing a majority of the game after senior Lucas Smith was injured in the 12th minute.
Smith was playing aggressive early and leaped for a ball in a crowd in front of the net but came down hard, shaking him up and forcing him to sit out the rest of the game.
Cardine recorded ten saves, unofficially, filling in for Smith, allowing the four goals.
Monadnock had some other injuries throughout the game that eventually exhausted the Huskies’ bench.
“Unfortunately, we got crushed by injuries,” said Monadnock head coach John Naso. “We had momentum to start, and once we had to sub and quickly change lineups it dissipated.”
The Huskies rushed out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute after senior Georgios Pananas put one home off a free kick. The goal scraped the bottom of the cross bar and fell in behind Fall Mountain senior goalie Brayden Ring.
The Wildcats started putting pressure on Monadnock’s defense, and eventually Klema came through to tie the game at one.
The score was still 1-1 at the break, and then the Wildcats started to find more momentum in the second 40-minute frame.
“I talked to them at halftime, they gathered together and came out in the second half,” Parrott said. “I think we controlled possession, created really good chances in the second half. Jack Wilde controlled things in the midfield for us, our defenders learned how to handle [Pananas] — that boy is a beast — and we handled him in the second half. Really great effort for our guys in the second half.”
Fall Mountain junior Eli Royce had a great look at the next just a few seconds into the second half, and 10 minutes later Bellows gave the Wildcats the lead.
“After going up 2-1, we responded by going to goal even more, not sitting back and being comfortable,” Parrott said. “2-1 is not a comfortable lead by any means.”
Klema gave Fall Mountain a 3-1 lead in the 63rd minute, then junior Derek Bader got one passed Cardine on a well-placed free kick in the 69th minute to make it 4-1.
The Huskies had a decent look at the net in the 57th minute, then again in the 61st minute, down just 2-1 at that point, but the Wildcats defense stepped up each time.
In the 57th minute, Fall Mountain junior Aidan Bailey played tough defense on Pananas after he corralled a through ball from Manlove, then in the 61st minute, goalie Brayden Ring came out of the net to make an aggressive save.
“Our goalkeeper was solid, as he always is,” Parrott said. “That’s what you need from your goalkeeper: make that one big save, and let the team do the rest.”
With the loss, Monadnock’s season comes to an end.
“It was a tough season,” said an emotional Naso. “But it was fun. The gentlemen learned some sportsmanship. That’s what high school sports are about. Here at Monadnock, we have pride. And these gentlemen showed that today and all season long. That’s why you love the game, that’s why I love coaching.”
Fall Mountain, on the other hand, now looks forward to the postseason, currently sitting as the No. 12 seed in Division III, but that could shift around depending on results from other games across the state over the next few days.
Official seedings will be released Monday and the first round begins Tuesday.
“We’ll have to face a good team,” Parrott said. “We’ve played a lot of good teams though, and played them close. So hopefully we’ll have a good outcome Tuesday.”
“We’re feeling pretty good,” Klema said. “We can play good defense, and we’ve shown it to some of the best teams in the division. We’re going to bring it.”