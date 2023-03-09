The Fall Mountain boys’ Nordic Skiing team brought home second place at the NHIAA Division II State Championships at Great Glen Trails in Gorham on Wednesday.
The Wildcats finished second overall in both the morning classic race and the afternoon freestyle race, registering 678 points to edge Hopkinton (668) for the runners-up trophy. Gilford ran away with the top spot, finishing with 755 points.
The Fall Mountain girls were ninth overall in the 14-team field in the girls’ competition, finishing with 431 points.
David Northcott earned podiums in both races for the boys. He finished third in the classic race, crossing the line at 12 minutes, 45.1 seconds. Ben Frithsen was 11th for the Wildcats at 13:48.6. Ben Tetu was 18th at 14:34.1 while Braydon Patch was 44th at 16:36.8 to round out the scoring for Fall Mountain.
In the freestyle, Northcott brought home second place at 10:41.8. Frithsen finished 10th at 11:41.3 while Tetu was 16th at 12:00.1. Patch was 42nd at 13:41.9.
“There are some really fast guys out there in Division II,” said Northcott. “I had a few races this season that were not so good, so I was a little worried coming in. I was happy, though, it wasn’t one of my best races ever but I think that was about the best I could have done based on where I am right now.”
“As a team,” he added. “Everyone had just about their best races of the year which was great. That was the only way we were going to make second place happen.”
The Fall Mountain boys entered just four racers into the competition, and with scoring being calculated based on your top four finishers, there was little room for error Wednesday.
“We feel absolutely great,” said Fall Mountain coach Kate Northcott. “All the boys really worked so hard. Every one of them had to come through and they are really stoked.”
Belmont’s William Riley won both races with at least an 18-second gap to second place in each race.
Northcott and Riley both will represent New England in the USSA Junior National Cross Country Ski Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska next week.
For the Fall Mountain girls, Cerys Cascoyne was 27th in the classic race (18:02.5) and 32nd in the freestyle (15:39.4). Anna Lloyd was 29th in the classic (18:12.3) and 25th in the freestyle (14:47.3).
Kelly Ranta was 48th in the classic, finishing in 23:20.2, and 50th in the freestyle at 19:26.5.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
