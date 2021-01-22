LANGDON — In a rematch of Tuesday’s boys basketball matchup between Fall Mountain and Sunapee high schools, it was the Lakers who came out on top again on Friday, this time by a final of 57-37.
Foster Willett led the Wildcats (0-2) with nine points. Senior Tristan Spencer scored eight and junior Brady Elliot scored seven.
Sunapee’s Sean Moynihan led all scorers with 19 points.
After falling down big early on, Fall Mountain came back in the second quarter from down 11 to tie the game after a hot-shooting second quarter.
A three-point play from Hudson Willett to start the second quarter followed by three-pointers from Mitch Cormier and Drew Buswell cut Sunapee’s lead to two points.
But six quick points at the end of quarter for the Lakers gave them the lead at the half, and they never looked back from there.
“I told them I was proud of them. I know the score wouldn’t reflect that for a lot of other people,” said Fall Mountain’s first year head coach Mitch Harrison. “But we took a step forward today and when you’re trying to build a program, that’s the important thing.”
The Wildcats outscored Sunapee 11-6 in the second quarter. All of Sunapee’s points came in the final two minutes of the quarter.
“I think the ball was touching a lot of hands,” Harrison said. “I think we started to recognize that if we don’t let the ball stick in a certain part of the floor, we’re going to get open shots.
“So I think they’re starting to buy into the system a little bit,” Harrison added. “We really started to look for each other in that quarter, and that lifted us on the defensive end too.”
Fall Mountain scored the first points of the second half, but then Sunapee rattled off 14 in a row to all but put the game away.
Although sophomore Mitch Cormier didn’t make a big dent on the scorecard, Harrison highlighted his point guard as a difference-maker and a leader on the court during the game.
“[Cormier] really handled the pace of the game well and doing what a point guard needs to do,” Harrison said. “He wasn’t concerned about getting his points, he was concerned about getting us on offense and the team having good offensive possessions.
“An emphasis that we had was getting back on defense and at least making them work to score, and Mitch did a good job of that.”
Cormier finished with three points and logged more minutes than he’s used to on Friday.
“I’ll be a little sore tomorrow,” Cormier said after the game. “A lot more minutes tonight, which I was happy about.”
Cormier said he also felt better about Friday’s game than Tuesday’s, but, of course, there’s still room for improvement.
“We played more as a team,” Cormier said. “We ran our offense, we played defense, we played with a lot more energy.
“But we need to keep going through the offense,” Cormier added. “Find a couple more offensive plays and get everyone involved.”
Harrison said he also noticed the team’s energy on Friday, and hopes to springboard off that moving forward.
“I think we just really need to build on this, and I think there was a really positive energy at the end here,” Harrison said. “They felt also that they felt better than last game, and I think they’re starting to understand that we can compete in every game we play if everyone’s on the same page and we do the right things.”
Fall Mountain will next travel to Hanover to face Hanover High School on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.