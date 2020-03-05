Racing in 57-degree temperatures Tuesday at the Great Glen Trails, the Fall Mountain Regional High boys Nordic ski team captured the Division III Nordic state championships, while the Wildcat girls finished runner-up.
While warm weather and the blue skies at the base of Mount Washington made it a beautiful day to be outdoors, it wasn’t optimum conditions for cross country skiing. The championships consisted of two races: a morning classic 5K and an afternoon freestyle 5K.
By the conclusion of the 5K classic race, Fall Mountain appeared to be in the lead with three skiers in the top 10. Gabe Lloyd was second, Gabe Andrus third and Edward Gowdy seventh. However, skiers from Kearsarge Regional of North Sutton also had a strong 5K classic, setting up a showdown in the afternoon freestyle.
With the skiers dressed in only T-shirts, four exhausted Fall Mountain skiers crossed the finish line in the top 10, including Brendan Reagan’s ninth-place finish that helped seal the team’s victory. Bennett Shriver, Braden Heafner and Jager Kleama also turned in huge efforts. The Wildcats recorded 760 points to win their first championship since 2009.
The Fall Mountain girls team also competed in a 5K classic and a 5K skate race. Seniors Zoe Mitchell (fifth), Katie Nelson (ninth), and Sage Stark (10th) all finished in the top 10. The afternoon race went off as temperatures reached their peak, yet Mitchell repeated her fifth-place finish, while Stark moved up the seventh and Katie Nelson was eighth. The Wildcats also received an impressive performance by Mary Catherine Haefner.