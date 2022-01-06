LANGDON — The long ball was falling for the Winnisquam boys basketball team on Thursday night against Fall Mountain, and the Wildcats had no answer, as the Bears won, 73-36, to snap Fall Mountain’s two-game win streak.
Winnisquam hit nine three-pointers during the game, five in the first quarter. Senior Caleb Bushway hit four total for the Bears, three in the first frame.
“[Bushway] started off really hot,” said Fall Mountain senior Brady Elliott, who finished with a team-high 17 points. “They shot really well in the first quarter.”
The Bears picked apart the Wildcats’ zone early and often, as Winnisquam pulled ahead, 19-7, after the first quarter. Fall Mountain tried to adjust, moving to a man-to-man defense, but still couldn’t find a way to stop Bushway and the rest of the Bears offense.
Winnisquam led 38-17 at the half, then 52-25 by the end of the third quarter.
“[Winnisquam] started moving the ball really well ... and they were knocking down shots,” said Fall Mountain coach Mitch Harrison. “So we adjusted by going man, but our close outs were not what they need to be. I’ve seen us do much better with our close outs.”
“We tried to close out really hard trying to stop them, and they’d just drive to the basket,” Elliott said. “It was a lose-lose situation.”
When Winnisquam did miss a shot, the Bears often came down with the rebound and had a second opportunity — sometimes third opportunities — to score.
Fall Mountain turnovers attributed to Winnisquam’s scoring chances as well.
“If a team is shooting like [Winnisquam] was shooting tonight — to keep yourself in the game, you have to defend and rebound,” Harrison said. “I have certain guys that are boxing out well, but we need five guys boxing out on the floor at all times.
“This, and some other games we’ve had where things haven’t been that great, it’s been fundamental,” Harrison added. “It’s not schemes that we need to do differently, it’s executing and fundamental stuff.”
The Wildcats shifted to a full-court press late in the game to disrupt the Winnisquam offense — which it did on a few possessions — but it came too little, too late as Winnisquam was already too far ahead.
Elliott found some rhythm down low in the second half, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the final two frames.
“What helped offensively is when we started getting Brady the ball in the middle of the paint,” Harrison said. “I ensured him that if we get him the ball there, he’s going to have a field day. And he put some points on the board in the second half.”
Senior Mitchell Cormier scored six points on two three-pointers.
Bushway led the way with a game-high 18 points while senior Anthony Robbins scored 15 and junior Anthony Boomer had 14 for Winnisquam.
The loss breaks a two-game win streak for the Wildcats.
“Our last two games ... we came out with a certain confidence,” Harrison said. “And — even though we were talking that confidence coming into this game — I’m not sure it translated to the floor.”
Fall Mountain (2-4) next visits Monadnock (3-2) on Monday at 6 p.m.