LANGDON — Fall Mountain boys and girls basketball games against Newport High School have been postponed, Athletic Director Gordon Dansereau confirmed Monday afternoon.
Dansereau could not give a reason for the postponements.
The girls teams were originally scheduled to compete on Monday and Thursday while the boys teams were scheduled to compete on Tuesday and Friday. Both series have been postponed, with no makeup date in place as of Monday.
Both Fall Mountain basketball teams will instead start their seasons against Sunapee High School in home-and-away series this week.
The boys team visits Sunapee on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. followed by a game in Langdon on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The girls will play in Langdon on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and visit Sunapee on Friday at 4 p.m.