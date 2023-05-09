There is little debate over which teams are atop the Division III baseball power rankings. Monadnock and Bishop Brady are the only two undefeated teams left in the division. Monadnock — the two-time defending state champs — have won 34 games in row.
Belmont and Campbell each have one loss.
After that there are a whole lot of teams that, as the season approaches its final few weeks, will be jockeying for important playoff positions.
And it is there that Fall Mountain finds itself.
The Wildcats quietly have stacked up six wins.
Monday’s 10-7 win over Mascoma pushed Fall Mountain to 6-3, with losses to Winnisquam, Conant and Bishop Brady — all considered players in D-III.
But there has not been much buzz about the Wildcats thus far — and they don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing.
“I think we’re competitive,” said coach Lance Cormier. “We want to qualify for the playoffs and see how far we can go. I’m fine with being quietly whatever. We don’t need to scare anybody.”
The Wildcats possess the kind of roster that, at the small-school level, might not scare some unsuspecting teams until it is too late. There is a healthy dose of seniors in central roles and starting pitchers in Mitchell Cormier and Patrick Connors that have proven to be strike throwers. In high school baseball’s cruel single-elimination playoff format, a hot pitcher living on the black can ruin any team’s season.
“I think we’re getting there,” said Mitch Cormier. “We’re working hard in practice and I think by the end of the season we’ll be really improved and we might be able to shock some teams.”
But there’s still lessons to be learned.
The Wildcats cruised into the seventh inning on Monday with a 10-2 lead when two errors and a few mental mistakes led to five Mascoma runs in the final frame.
The late Royals rally chased Cormier, who struck out 12 over 6.2 innings. He threw 119 pitches, walking three and allowing seven hits and five runs — two earned. He kept Mascoma batters off balance with a looping curve he can throw effectively in and out of the strike zone.
Connors came in to record the final out but not before three more Mascoma runs crossed the plate after a hit-by-pitch, a single and an error.
“We just need a little better effort,” said Mitch Cormier. “Errors are going to happen. It’s the mind, the errors in the head and not making the right plays. Everyone is going to make mistakes but you want to limit them as much as possible.”
Cormier was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases as well.
The Wildcats scored five runs in the fifth with an RBI double from Troy Tenney and run-scoring knocks from Jager Klema (2-for-4) and Foster Willett (2-for-3).
“We want to go out there and swing the best we can to support our pitchers,” said Klema, a senior outfielder. “We know Mitch is always going to give us a good game, so we gotta put up runs for him. We could have put up more today, but a win’s a win.”
“We’ve had some blow up innings,” said Lance Cormier. “This year, we’ve kind of just had three bad innings. We got away with one today. If you take away that final inning today would be a different, better vibe.”
“But normally we play pretty good defense, and we’ve put the ball in play against some of the better pitchers we have faced,” he added. “I think as a program, the kids are buying in.”
Monday was the Wildcats last game in Langdon. They have just one more home game, their season finale against Stevens at Hubbard Park on May 26. Of their final seven contests, only Monadnock and Stevens have winning records after Monday.
“I think (we’re buying in),” said Mitch Cormier. “If not, we should get it in our heads because we have a good team here.”
