WALPOLE — The rain had started before first pitch, and was coming down even harder when the last out was recorded, but the Fall Mountain and Hanover baseball teams got through the full seven innings Wednesday at Hubbard Park in Walpole.
And it’s a good thing they did, because this one came down to the final out.
Down by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Wildcats had the bases loaded with two outs, a base hit away from tying the game. But the Marauders got the final out and held on for the 3-1 win to move to 6-0 on the season.
Fall Mountain falls to 2-3 with the loss.
Even with the rain, both starting pitchers looked strong.
Sophomore Mitchell Cormier pitched six innings for the Wildcats, allowing two runs on three hits.
“He’s a sophomore and [Hanover] is a good-hitting team,” said head coach Lance Cormier. “He battled well, he located pretty good. I think he was strong, I think he did well.”
Mitch Cormier’s command was shaky in the first; he walked two batters, one of which came around to score.
But he settled in and pitched four scoreless innings after that, before Domonic VanLeare Nutting came in relief to pitch the seventh inning, allowing one run on two hits.
On the other end of the pitchers’ duel was Hanover’s Wes Stocken, who got through three perfect innings to start the game. He went 5+ innings, giving up just one hit and the one run.
Despite holding Hanover to one run through five innings, Fall Mountain only mustered up one run themselves, off an RBI sac fly from Mitch Cormier in the fourth inning, and the game was tied at one heading into the sixth, with the rain coming down even harder.
That’s when Hanover’s Ben Williams smacked a triple into the right-centerfield gap to lead off the inning. He scored the eventual winning run for the Marauders later in the inning.
It was a vastly different game from the last time these two teams met, just this past Monday, when Hanover won 11-0 in a shortened game.
“That was a great improvement over our first meeting with [Hanover], they’re a good team,” Lance Cormier said. “Very proud of the guys, they played good defense in tough conditions.”
That good defense kept the Wildcats in the game until the end. In the fourth inning, Foster Willett threw a dart from rightfield to home plate to catch the Hanover runner and keep the deficit at one run.
“We work on that,” Lance Cormier said. “It was a great throw and a great catch. He put the tag on him and it was very successful.”
Fall Mountain tied the game in the next half inning.
The Wildcats had their chances to score some more runs, leaving six runners on base in the final three innings.
“We just needed a couple to fall in for us and we would’ve been more successful,” Lance Cormier said. “This group can play. This is what they’re capable of doing and it was nice to see today.
“Really good team effort,” Lance Cormier added. “Everybody contributed something and it’s a good indicator of what we can do.”
The Wildcats visit Newport next Friday, May 7, for a 4 p.m. first pitch.