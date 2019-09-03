NEW LONDON — It didn’t take long for Fall Mountain alum Zoe Utton to make her presence known at Colby-Sawyer College.
On Saturday, in her first race as a member of the women’s cross country team, Utton took first place in a field of 56 runners to lead Colby-Sawyer to victory at the second annual Charger Invitational. The freshman set a new course record at the Chargers’ home course, Morris Trail, finishing the 5K race in 20 minutes, 12.51 seconds.
Colby-Sawyer had each of its top five runners finish in the top 10, winning the event with 25 points. Plymouth State took second with 51, followed by Saint Joseph’s College of Maine (67) and Norwich (84).
Utton, a five-sport standout at Fall Mountain, ran one season of high school cross country as a senior. She finished ninth at the Division III meet and 30th at the Meet of Champions, earning an All-Division III All-Star nod.