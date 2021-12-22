Keene was in it, then they weren't.
Then they were back in it, then things just got out of hand.
The Exeter boys hockey team — likely a top-four team in the state — scored three goals in a span of roughly two minutes in the second period on its way to an 8-2 victory over the Keene High boys Wednesday night at Keene ICE.
The Blackbirds came out strong, holding possession of the puck, playing the blue line well and getting pucks to the net in the first few minutes of the game, but once the Blue Hawks found their skates, things started to snowball in the wrong direction for Keene.
"Hockey is just that kind of sport," said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. "It seems like you can work really hard, be right in the mix and be out of it on the scoreboard. It was that kind of night for us."
Exeter found the back of the net twice in the final six minutes of the first period, the last one coming with 2.7 seconds on the clock, to put the Blue Hawks ahead 2-0.
But just nine seconds into the second period, junior Joel Beard injected energy back into the arena with an opportunistic goal off a pass from classmate Jonah Murphy to bring Keene within one goal.
"That was nice," McIntosh said. "Kudos to Joel, Leo [Ballaro] and Jonah for putting the puck in the back of the net there, capitalizing on an opportunity. That's what we have to do this year is capitalize on the opportunities that we're getting."
Exeter's Keegan Knight didn't let the home crowd celebrate too long though, as he put one past Keene's junior goalie Orion Murphy just 10 seconds after Beard's goal.
"That certainly takes the wind out of your sails," McIntosh said. "Hockey is a momentum game. This is stuff we're going to have to learn from."
Then Exeter put in another 1:15 after that.
Then another 38 seconds after that.
All of a sudden the Blue Hawks pulled ahead 5-1, with 12:56 still to play in the second period.
"It was a roller coaster of emotions, I'd say," said senior defenseman Robbie Nowill. "We said, 'Oh, we're back in this.' Then we broke down defensively. When you break down defensively, you get scored on."
During that span, Exeter always seemed to get a player open down the ice, and whoever was open always got the puck at the right time to bury it.
"We have to find a way to backcheck, be available, help out defensively," McIntosh said. "And they'll get it. But it's going to take some tough moments like this one to really figure that out so it resonates with them."
McIntosh replaced Orion Murphy with junior Liam Jarvis after Exeter pulled ahead 5-1, and Jarvis played the rest of the game.
At that point, Exeter scored two more in the second period, then another in the third.
Luke Weber scored a final goal for Keene with 30 seconds to play in the third period to make it 8-2.
Wednesday marks Keene's second consecutive six-goal loss, the first coming as a 7-1 defeat at the hands of Bedford High School last Friday.
"We just have to take it one step at a time," said Nowill, the team's captain. "Win your shift, win your period, win the game. It's getting in our heads, and that can bring us down."
"They just have to stay positive," McIntosh said. "They're never going to be successful if they don't believe in themselves. They'll never be successful if they don't believe in their teammates."
Keene (1-2) will play its next five games on the road, starting with the Heuchling & Swift Memorial Classic at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday.
Keene then visits Trumbull High School on Monday, followed by Manchester Central on Jan. 6 before a big matchup with Concord — the defending Division I champions — on Jan. 8.
"We need to take advantage of these upcoming games," Nowill said. "Win, score some goals, work on some stuff that we're lacking. Just take it one step at a time."
"I continue to have faith in this group," McIntosh said. "They're younger, they're playing really, really good, talented teams. But they can play. They can hang. You can see it. I don't feel like that's a fantasy."