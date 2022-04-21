PETERBOROUGH — Senior Eric Stapelfeld wasn’t supposed to pitch all seven innings.
But after he went six strong, he knew he had one more in him, so ConVal coach Matt Harris gave him the ball.
“He told us straight up, ‘No, I’m good to go,’ ” Harris said. “That’s what I want from a pitcher. I want a pitcher who wants the baseball in his hand, and he does.”
Stapelfeld then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to seal the ConVal baseball team’s 4-1 win over Milford Thursday in Peterborough.
“I was feeling it,” Stapelfeld said. “Finished the game off and I was just feeling it.”
The senior was on his game all afternoon, allowing just the one run on two hits. He struck out nine batters and walked three in his seven innings pitched. He mixed his pitches well, keeping the Milford hitters off balance.
“My cutter was feeling nice today,” Stapelfeld said. “Got a couple good strikes on some kids that were some key plays in the game.”
“He’s definitely a guy that I rely on,” Harris said. “He’s our ace and he proved it right here.”
Stapelfeld got in some trouble in the fifth and sixth innings, as walks started to give Milford free baserunners. But — with the help of his defense and a few strikeouts — Stapelfeld got out of both innings only giving up the one run in the fifth inning on an RBI double from Milford’s Chris Bedard.
“I like that pressure,” Stapelfeld said. “I just focus up. I forget about all the runners and just focus on the batter.”
The Cougars defense didn’t commit any errors Thursday, it’s second error-less game in a row.
Stapelfeld retired Milford’s first 11 batters, before giving up a two-out single in the fourth inning. He struck out the next batter to end the frame. Milford scored their run in the fifth inning — helped out by a leadoff walk — and got two more baserunners in the sixth (on two walks), but neither came around to score in that inning.
Offensively, junior Oliver Theriault and senior Sam Scheinblum led the way for ConVal, both going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Theriault came around to score in the third inning.
Despite hitting the ball hard, ConVal only had five hits but took advantage of free bases to get runs across. The game was 2-1 in favor of the Cougars heading into the bottom half of the fifth inning before ConVal tacked on a run in the fifth and one more in the sixth to get some breathing room.
“We didn’t have as many hits, but I’m not mad at their at-bats and their approaches,” Harris said. “They’re hitting line drives all over the field, they just happened to hit it right at them.”
Michael Lima got the start of Milford, pitching six innings, giving up the four runs on five hits. He struck out three.
ConVal (3-1) hosts Hollis-Brookline (3-0) Friday in Peterborough in another early-season divisional test.
“Big game,” Harris said. “I think they’re ready to go.”