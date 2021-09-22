PETERBOROUGH — A night highlighted by a recorded-setting performance saw the ConVal volleyball team fall to Manchester West, 3-1 (25-10, 12-25, 17-25, 9-25), Wednesday night in Peterborough.
Sophomore Emma Rodenheiser set the school record for most kills in a match with 15, a six-year-old record previously set by Caroline Magee in 2015.
"Everybody looks to Emma,” said ConVal head coach Amanda Hinton. “She works really, really hard and she just puts the ball on the ground.”
Rodenheiser combined with junior Kendall Sullivan — who recently set the record for most career assists — to lead the ConVal offense throughout the match.
“Kendall is our captain and our true leader. She takes charge of the game,” Hinton said. “The two of them work awesome together, so we pair them up pretty frequently. They’re awesome kids. They work so hard.”
“Over the course of the season, we’ve just grown together,” said Sullivan of the pairing. “That's the part of the game I love the most. I set up Emma, and I’m confident every time that she’s going to go hit that ball.”
Sullivan set the record for most career assists last Tuesday with a 20-assist outing in a five-set loss to Hanover.
“I beat the record in a really competitive game,” Sullivan said. “That’s probably the best part. It’s pretty cool.”
The two offensive powerhouses showed their power once again on Wednesday, teaming up to create scoring opportunities all throughout the night. Altogether, the Cougars recorded 27 kills in the match.
Sullivan had 15 assists.
“I thought we had a good offensive attack game,” Hinton said. “I thought that our passing needed some help tonight. We struggled defensively. Our serve receive was not at its peak tonight, but we did have a ton of kills.”
ConVal’s libero, junior Samantha Henderson — who was an enormous part of the Cougars' commanding first set win — received a yellow card early in the second set, and with that came a defensive change for the Cougars.
Manchester West took advantage of the lost defensive power.
“When you have one person that plays defense 100 percent of the time — when that person is not in a defensive role, it definitely leaves you open for some difficulty,” Hinton said.
“After [the yellow card], our mental headspace was just gone,” Sullivan said. “The skills were still there, but it was just a mess. It’s an uncontrollable situation.”
West started rolling in the second set, jumping out to a 17-9 lead before Hinton called a timeout. Rodenheiser had a kill right out of the timeout, but ConVal gave the ball right back and the Blue Knights won eight of the last 10 points of the second set.
The story of the third set was the same: the teams went back-and-forth for a while before West eventually used strong serving to go on a run and pull away.
West scored 13 of the last 18 points in the third set and then 13 of the last 16 points in the fourth set to put the match away.
“Serve receive will be our main point of focus [moving forward],” Sullivan said. “That’s definitely what we struggled with tonight.”
ConVal (0-7) will get its next chance to get into the win column against Pelham (0-5) Friday at 5:45 p.m. in Pelham.
“The girls are going to be super amped up,” Hinton said. “They ability is there; they’re continuing to grow.”