It will be just like old times for the Cahoon sisters.
Emma Cahoon will be continuing her field hockey career at Keene State College, joining her sister, Maggie, who completed her freshman season with the Owls this past fall.
For many siblings, playing together at the collegiate level could only be part of a dream. For the Cahoon sisters, it’s reality.
“I grew up watching Keene State field hockey and have always dreamt of playing for the Owls,” Emma Cahoon said. “My parents graduated from Keene State and my dad captained the men’s soccer team. My sister, Maggie, is going to be a [sophomore] on the field hockey team. I have always felt that Keene State was the perfect fit for me.”
It will be the first duo of hometown sisters playing for Keene State field hockey coach Amy Watson, who will be going into her 31st season at the helm.
“It’ll be really fun to have both her and her sister together playing again,” Watson said. “They played together in high school but now we’ll get them playing together again in their hometown. It’s going to be fun.”
Maggie started all 23 games for the Owls this past season, finishing with 17 points. The soon-to-be sophomore helped continue the winning ways for the Owls program, which consists of six Little East Conference championships in the last seven seasons.
Emma Cahoon was a four-year varsity starter at Keene High School and her favorite memory came during her sophomore year, scoring a goal in a playoff game against Dover High School.
In the final season of Emma Cahoon’s high school field hockey career, the Blackbirds finished with a 4-10 record.
The Owls’ sustained success is something to look forward to, for any recruit.
“I think winning probably factors in a lot,” Watson said. “Kids want to go somewhere and win. It’s one thing to play on a team but when you go somewhere and have the chance to be part of a winning program, that’s a great feeling. Emma’s been in this area forever and has been sitting in the stands at Keene State field hockey games since she was in elementary school. So, she’s been watching our program for years now.”
Having had both of her parents play at the college and following her sister to the school, the Cahoon legacy can continue to grow.
“I’m excited to play for a successful program, but there’s a lot of pressure to continue the legacy,” Emma Cahoon said. “The team has a lot of talented upperclassmen — I’m looking forward to learning from them and the coaching staff.”
Cahoon plans on majoring in sports management at Keene State.
A winning mindset on the field goes beyond just the individual, so with another Cahoon added to the program, those tallies in the win column likely will keep coming.
“She is that kid that every coach and every player wants on their team,” Conant field hockey coach and former Keene High assistant Jackie Brown said of Cahoon. “She’s supportive, she’s a hard worker, she’s determined to improve and progress herself while also helping her teammates. She’s a really good kid and well-rounded.”