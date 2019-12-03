The annual Keene Elks Hoop Shoot, a free-throw shooting contest offered by the Elks National Foundation for boys and girls ages 8-13, is a chance to show off basketball-shooting skills. This year’s competition is Saturday at the Keene Recreation Center.
Contestants’ age groups are determined by ages as of April 1, 2019. Age groups are 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.
If players are 7 years old on April 1, 2019, they are too young to compete. If a player is 14 on April 1, 2019, he or she is too old to compete.
The event starts at 9 a.m., with registration set for 8:30. The competition consists of each player attempting 25 free throws in alternating sets of 10 and 15 attempts at a time. Ties are settled with frames of five free throws in the same shooting order until a winner is determined.
For more information, contact Paul at 209-5661.