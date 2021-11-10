Keene High’s Eliza Ballaro and ConVal’s Makenzie Anderson were named to the N.H. Field Hockey Coaches Association Twin State Field Hockey Team, as announced Tuesday.
The senior team consists of 20 field players and two goalies from across the three NHIAA divisions.
The girls will play against a Vermont team at a location and date that will be announced later. Vermont will host this year’s contest.
Ballaro and Anderson will be local representatives on the roster, which was narrowed down from 50 seniors who tried out for the team.