The October fencing tournament at the Keene Family YMCA featured competition in electrical epee.
On the adult strip, first place went to Curtis Hansen. Gwen Shaw took silver and Kevin Keane came in third.
In the scholastic portion, Sam Murray continued his winning streak, defeating Michael Eagan. Ben Patek placed third.
On the collegiate level, several Keene area fencers will open their season at Smith College’s “Big One,” a tournament consisting of 20 local college teams. It will take place Saturday, Nov. 22, at Smith starting at 9 a.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Tom or Ellen Cakouros at 352-4404.
November fencing at the YMCA will feature training and competition in sabre. New participants are welcome.