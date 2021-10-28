Eight local field hockey players earned a spot on the New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association 2021 All-State Teams, which were released Wednesday.
Keene High and Conant each have three representatives and ConVal has two.
Here is the full list of local student-athletes who were recognized as All-State players:
First Team
Gwennie Wallier (Keene)
Katie Harrington (Keene)
MacKenzie Anderson (ConVal)
Bella Hayes (Conant)
Second Team
Megan Goodwin (Keene)
Laramie Wilson (ConVal)
Chelsea Dupuis (Conant)
Maddie Bergeron (Conant)