Eight local field hockey players earned a spot on the New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association 2021 All-State Teams, which were released Wednesday.

Keene High and Conant each have three representatives and ConVal has two.

Here is the full list of local student-athletes who were recognized as All-State players:

First Team

Gwennie Wallier (Keene)

Katie Harrington (Keene)

MacKenzie Anderson (ConVal)

Bella Hayes (Conant)

Second Team

Megan Goodwin (Keene)

Laramie Wilson (ConVal)

Chelsea Dupuis (Conant)

Maddie Bergeron (Conant)

