Eclipse hockey is seeking to operate a non-profit Tier III Eastern Hockey League Juniors team at the Keene Ice Arena, beginning in the 2020-21 season.
The residents of Keene are invited to attend two public forums on June 16 and June 17 that will feature Eclipse ownership along with a representative from Rink Services Group.
Both forums begin at 7 p.m. on their respective days.
The forums will open up with an introduction from the Eclipse ownership reviewing the proposal and then will open up a Q&A session with those in attendance on the video conference calls.
“We are looking forward to much participation and a chance to engage with the Keene community,” Eclipse Club President Patrick Cannon said.
Ways to join the public forums are as follows:
June 16:
June 17: