Eastern Connecticut State University blew out the Keene State College baseball team, 19-3, in Little East Conference action Tuesday afternoon at Owl Athletic Complex.
Keene State (2-8, 1-4. LEC) was under fire right away, as the Warriors (16-2, 9-0) filled the bases early and had no trouble cashing in. The Owls were down 4-0 before even getting a chance to swing the bat.
The lead swelled to 8-0 in the third before the Owls answered with three in their half of the inning to try to stay in the game.
But the Owls could not score against ECSU reliever John Parker in their trip to the plate and were then caved in by a massive fifth inning where the Warriors had six hits and scored nine times.
Colin McKeon (1-2, R, 2 BB) reached base three times, but KSC was held to five hits. Ryan Sliwinski (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs in 1.2 innings. Keene State used six arms in the game.
The two teams tangle again Wednesday in Connecticut at 6 p.m. for a non-conference contest. The Warriors have already played 15 games on their home field, winning 14. Please also note that Keene State’s Friday league contests at 21st-ranked University of Southern Maine were moved to Sunday. Saturday’s pair of non-conference games are still scheduled for noon in Keene.