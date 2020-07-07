On cut day at the 117th N.H. Amateur golf championship, those with early tee times showed there are birdies to be had at Nashua Country Club.
Tuesday’s second round of stroke play will trim the field to 64 for match play that begins Wednesday.
Among the early starters are two area players who took care of business and will surely be around for another day. One, veteran Cam Salo, 28, of The Shattuck in Jaffrey, shot a 2-under par 69 and sits at the same number for the two days after an even-par start Monday.
With half the field still on the course, he was tied for fifth.
Jake Hollander, who rode momentum all the way to championship Saturday a year ago in Portsmouth, also shot 69 Tuesday and sits at 2-over the two stroke-play rounds.
Salo broke from the gates quickly, with birdies on four of his first 6 holes on his way to a front-nine 33. Hollander, just 23 and playing out of The Shattuck, had a clean three-birdie, one-bogey round.
Salo earned the No. 12 seed in the 2016 State-Am and reached the quarterfinals. Hollander lost to John DeVito in last year’s 36-hole championship match.
Also making a move early Tuesday was Dustin Moreault of Derryfield CC in Manchester, who shot 67 and is 5-under for his two days. His spectacular round featured seven birdies and an eagle.
Others among the early starters shooting 69s Tuesday were Jack Brown, 21, and Austin Baker, 23, both from the host course, and Bobby Williams, 30, of Rochester CC.
Keene resident Ryan Kohler had an afternoon tee time. Kohler shot 69 Monday and went out with James Pleat, whose 6-under 65 set the pace Monday. The 36-year-old Hooper member was 2-over and even for the tournament through his first nine holes at the time of this posting.
Pleat, meanwhile, stayed red-hot; he was 3-under through his first nine and 9-under for the tournament. In 2011, when the tournament was last at Nashua CC, the young Pleat was medalist.
A sudden-death march will be used to break any ties if there is not a clean cut at 64 players.
Among area players who will not advance are Nick Fenuccio, Tim Yarosevich, Micthell Cormier and Erik Carlson, who are well down in the 156-player pack after two completed rounds.
Bretwood’s Bob Kearney and Shattuck’s James Kinnunen, who each shot 1-over Monday, and Bretwood’s Mike Blair, who struggled to an 84 Monday, had late Tuesday tee times.