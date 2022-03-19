The Dublin School Girls’ Basketball team won their first New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Class D tournament after defeating Hyde School of Bath, Maine.
“After falling behind early, our amazing young women roared to life in the second half to take the win,” recalls Head of School Brad Bates. “This team has played with Moxie all season and has been so much fun to watch. Our community could not be prouder of their efforts and sportsmanship.”
This year’s powerhouse team included New Hampshire athletes Mia Fantauzzi (captain), Tess Chamberlain (captain), Ayla Pfeffer, Erika Fanauzzi (captain), Abbie Switzer, Madison Lefevbre, Mekoya Sandback, and Almesha Duhart and Kiara Robles from New Jersey, Talita Jada from Egypt and Harniqua Bodie from the Bahamas.
The girls were coached by Mike Kelly and Lanessa Davis.
“What I loved about this team was their spirit of generosity and support for one another throughout the entire season,” said Davis. “They exceeded Coach Kelley’s and my expectations of always playing hard, lifting one another up, and earning everyone’s respect at every practice and every game. They are true champions.”
In addition to winning NEPSAC, the girls team won the River Valley Athletic League (RVAL) and Southeastern New England Independent Schools Athletic Association (SENE) tournaments earlier in the season. Many of the points earned this season came from Mia Fanauzzi who hit ten 3-point shots in the quarterfinal game to bring her Dublin career point total to 1,000 points. Mia will be playing basketball for Suffolk University, a Division III school in Boston, Mass., next year.
Dublin School is a grade 9-12 college preparatory 400-plus acre school at the base of Mount Monadnock in Dublin with a current student body of 162 students.