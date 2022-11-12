The Dublin Christian Academy’s girls volleyball team clinched the New England Association Regional Champsionship following their state championship win and undefeated regular season. From left: Anna Paquin, Alyssa Winters, Courney Brown, Gaby Rossall, Coach Kara Olson, Brooke Landry, Rayna Olson, Abi Moody, Samantha Fletcher, Sofia Anderson, Anna Grace Ogden, Coach Liz Ogden and coaching assistant Kayla Olson.
NEWINGTON, Conn. — Dublin Christian Academy’s girls volleyball team was undefeated all the way through the season, culminating with a stunning victory over Emmanuel Christian School’s Falcons in Newington, Conn., on Oct. 29 in the New England regional championship.
The Stags were led to victory by coaches Kara Olson and Liz Ogden. The stars of the championship game were juniors Brooke Landry of Dublin and Rayna Olson of Sharon, and senior Abigail Moody of Dublin. These three received the honor of being named to this year’s All-Tournament team. The New England Association of Christian Schools (NEACS) also named Olson as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
“We fought hard for our undefeated record pushing ourselves physically and mentally,” said Landry, a captain, of the team’s undefeated season, “We grew closer together and learned how to work together as a close team. We could not have done it without our encouraging and talented coach, Kara Olson — she helped us in our individual growth and our advancement as a team.”
“Our team motto this year was ‘His grace is sufficient for me — by offering ourselves and our teammates grace we quickly recovered from errors,” said Coach Olson, “I’m so proud of the girls for not letting any obstacles bring them down.”
