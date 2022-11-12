20221112-SPT-DCAvolleyball

The Dublin Christian Academy’s girls volleyball team clinched the New England Association Regional Champsionship following their state championship win and undefeated regular season. From left: Anna Paquin, Alyssa Winters, Courney Brown, Gaby Rossall, Coach Kara Olson, Brooke Landry, Rayna Olson, Abi Moody, Samantha Fletcher, Sofia Anderson, Anna Grace Ogden, Coach Liz Ogden and coaching assistant Kayla Olson.

 Courtesy

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Dublin Christian Academy’s girls volleyball team was undefeated all the way through the season, culminating with a stunning victory over Emmanuel Christian School’s Falcons in Newington, Conn., on Oct. 29 in the New England regional championship.

