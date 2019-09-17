WINCHESTER — Chase Dowling won the marquee event at Monadnock Speedway on Sunday, crossing the finish line first in the Tri-Track Open Modified 100.
Claremont’s David Greenslit was one of two New Hampshire natives to win a race at the event, taking first in the Street Stock. Keene’s C.J. Johnson crossed the finish line first in the Pure Stock, but was disqualified after a post-race inspection, giving the win to Milford’s Cooper Roberge.
Vernon, Vt., native Solomon Brow reasserted his dominance in the Late Model Sportsman division with his 12th win of the season, Jake Puchalski of Whately, Mass., recorded his seventh win in the Young Guns and Ben Byrne of Greenfield, Mass., tallied his fourth win in the Sportsman Modified.
Byrne also competed in the Tri-Track race, and led for the first 68 laps before ceding the lead to Rhode Island driver Richard Savary. Savary’s lead held until lap 93, when Dowling slipped past him and claimed the $6,000-plus payday. Savary came in second, while 17-year-old rookie driver Jacob Perry, of Stonington, Conn., finished third and Byrne took fourth.
In the Sportsman Modified division, Byrne took the lead from Cameron Houle of Lancaster, Mass., on lap nine and cruised to victory. Sunapee’s Brian Robie, the newly-crowned Claremont Motorsport Park champion, took second, while Newport native Scott McMichael finished third.
In the Late Model Sportsman, Brow caught early leader Robert Hagar on lap 19 of the 25-lap feature, then pulled away for the win. Hagar held on for second, and Cole Littlewood took third.
Greenslit — coming on the heels of securing the season Street Stock title at Claremont — paced the way to victory in Saturday’s Street Stock. Chris Buffone finished second, while Hillary Renaud, of Vernon, Vt., took third for her first podium of the season.
This coming Saturday, Monadnock Speedway closes out the 2019 racing season with its annual Super Saturday Championship, starting at 2 p.m. Champions will be crowned in all regular season divisions.
A special addition will be the NHSTRA 50-Lap Battle of the Belt Championship Race; a 62-lap, four-cylinder Enduro; a Big Wheels race for kids and a Spectators race. On Sunday, the speedway will host the Mudbog Mudslinger event at noon.
Sportsman Modifieds Results: Ben Byrne, Brian Robie, Scott MacMichael, Keith Carzello, Todd Patnode, Kim Rivet, Keith Caruso, Cameron Houle, Joel Monahan, Eric Leclair, Paul LaPlante, Kenny Thompson, Kevin Pittsinger, Andy Major, Alyssa Rivera
Late Model Sportsman Results: Solomon Brow, Robert Hagar, Cole Littlewood, Will Kuhn, Dennis Stange, Ryan Bell, Eric Pomasko, Paul Barnard, Scott Beck, Nancy Muni, Dennis Bell (DNS), Justin Littlewood (DQ)
Street Stock Results: Dave Greenslit, Chris Buffone, Hillary Renuad, Ed Lofland, Joe Tetreault, Jaret Curtis, Robbie Streeter, Mike Radzuik, Michelle Leh, Al Stone, Brad Zahensky, Nathaniel Nunez, Phil Hayes, Craig Chaffee, Josh Carey, Ben Williams
Pure Stock Results: Cooper Roberge, Erin Aiken, Rich Hammann, Clark Brooks, Chris Davis, Kyle Templton, Taylor Striebel, Sammy Silva, Carter Chamberlain, Joe Brittain, Tim Leblanc, C.J. Johnson (DQ)
Young Gun Results: Jake Puchalski, Matt Winter, JD Stockwell, Aaron Thompson, Reagan Buffum.