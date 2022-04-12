JAFFREY — Senior Domonic Van Laere-Nutting only needed one at-bat to get things going.
After grounding out in his first at-bat of the season, Van Laere-Nutting recorded a hit in each of his next four plate appearances — a single, a double and two triples — as the Fall Mountain baseball team beat Conant, 12-4, Monday at Humiston Field in Jaffrey.
He had four RBIs. He also got the start on the mound and struck out eight batters in 4-plus innings of work. He gave up the four runs on five hits and walked three.
“It felt really good,” said Van Laere-Nutting. “I was really seeing the ball well. I knew my swing was on, so I was feeling confident.”
“Dom did a great job,” said Fall Mountain coach Lance Cormier. “He got stronger as he went along. … For the first game, I thought he did really well. He’s going to do a lot for us this season.”
It was an 8-run second inning that put the Wildcats on top for good, highlighted by a 2-RBI single from Van Laere-Nutting. Fall Mountain sent 13 hitters to the plate during the inning and scored six runs before the first out was recorded.
Four Conant errors — including two on one play — and three walks helped the Wildcats out, too. Fall Mountain had five hits in the inning.
“It was the way we came prepared today,” said Conant coach Aric LeClair. “We just weren’t prepared to make a play. … There was a lot of bad stuff that inning.”
It all started with a single by Fall Mountain senior Hayden Anastacio — his first of two singles in the inning — then an error on a routine ground ball set the tone for the rest of the inning.
Junior Jager Klema hit a 2-RBI single as the nine-hole hitter before Van Laere-Nutting followed suit with his 2-RBI single. He then came around to score on an RBI triple from sophomore Porter Willett. Willett was the eighth run of the inning after Anastacio’s RBI single.
All with just one out.
“We started to put it in play a little bit, then we started to hit the ball well which was great to see,” Cormier said. “Today was a good sign. We hit a lot of hard line drives.”
Conant eventually got out of the inning, but it was ultimately too much of a hole to dig out of. After pitching scoreless innings in the third, fourth and fifth, the Orioles allowed Fall Mountain to tack on four more runs — one in the sixth and three in the seventh — to bring their total up to 12.
“[Conant] is a good team,” said Cormier. “So I think that’s a good sign for us that we can be competitive.”
Conant took an 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks in part to a 2-RBI single from Luke Lambert which scored Lane LeClair (2-for-4) and Corey Collins. Lambert later scored on a passed ball.
The lead disappeared in the top of the second inning and, despite getting a run back in the bottom half, the Orioles would not score again.
Jordan Ketola got the start for the Orioles and pitched a strong first inning before the wheels fell off in the second. He went 1.1 innings and allowed the eight runs, five of which were earned. Jacson Cross pitched 2.2 innings in relief. Lambert (2 innings), Dylan Adams (0.1 innings) and Collins (0.2 innings, two strikeouts) got through the rest of the game.
Adams was sent out in the seventh inning, but could only get one out before Collins was called in to stop the bleeding.
With a single, double and triple already on hand, Van Laere-Nutting hit a deep ball to left field in the seventh inning, scoring two runs. He got to third base on the hit but couldn’t quite make it the extra 90 feet for the cycle.
“I can’t lie, if I knew I was on cycle watch rounding third, I probably would’ve sent it,” said Van Laere-Nutting with a smile.
After Van Laere-Nutting’s outing on the mound was done, junior Mitch Cormier pitched the remaining three innings, all scoreless.
“Not counting the first inning, I thought I did really well [on the mound],” said Van Laere-Nutting. “I met my expectations after the first inning. First inning was a bit shaky, but it was the first time coming out, so I had to get the butterflies out. After that, I felt a lot better.”
Worth noting is that Conant was missing three normal starters from Monday’s lineup (Garret Somero, Malique Motuzas and Chris Bergeron), but they should return to the lineup by Friday at the latest, Coach LeClair said.
“I play for the season,” said Coach LeClair. “I’m playing for now, but it’s not about where we start, it’s about where we end up. … It’s all building blocks.”
Conant (0-1) travels to Campbell Wednesday before hosting Monadnock Friday. Both games start at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain (1-0) hosts Mascoma Valley Wednesday at 4 p.m.