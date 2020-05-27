Keene State College’s Director of Athletics and Recreation, Phil Racicot, announced the first Director of Athletics Honor Roll, recognizing athletes with a 3.0 cumulative GPA or greater.
There were 220 student athletes who earned the recognition.
“This award is in recognition of outstanding academic achievement while in pursuit of both classroom and athletic excellence,” read a statement from Racicot on the Keene State Athletics website. “We are proud to honor our student-athletes as a member of the Director of Athletics Honor Roll. Your dedication and determination in balancing the many demands of being a student-athlete at Keene State College is a testament to your commitment to success in all that you do.”
The full list can be found online at https://keenestate.prestosports.com/general/2019-20/releases/20200525w7usad.