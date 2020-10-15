SWANZEY —The Conant Orioles boys soccer team prevailed over the Monadnock Huskies, 2-0, on Wednesday at Monadnock Regional High School in the first of two games between the schools in the span of four days.
Freshman Josh Dipasquale and junior Noah Mertzic both scored for the Orioles in the victory.
Dipasquale’s goal came late in the first half, off a slow roller that squeezed passed Husky goalkeeper Matt Trombley to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead.
“We got really lucky with a toe ball in the middle before the half,” said Conant’s first-year head coach Tom Harvey. “But (Monadnock) came out to play. And we need to come out with far more energy.”
Mertzic’s goal came with less than two minutes left in the game, sealing the victory for the Orioles and putting an end to a late offensive push by the Huskies.
“In the second half, the intensity was definitely there,” said Huskies head coach Josh Guion. “But the boys were tired.”
Monadnock strung together a handful of scoring opportunities early in the contest, but a stout Orioles defense thwarted any threat.
“We’re getting shots on net,” Guion said. “I have faith in pretty much everyone up top. Feel free to shoot and they’ll fall eventually. Just crash the net and hope it goes in.”
“I like the way our defense played in layers today,” Harvey said. “They kept things pressed up, condensed, which saves a lot of energy for our midfielders and put a lot of pressure on the opponent.”
Conant finished the game with 14 shots on goal, while the Huskies recorded seven shots, all in the first half.
The Orioles have six players out with injuries, including two defensemen and two goalies, Harvey said, showing the team’s depth in those areas.
Conant sent out its third-string goalie, freshman Jordan Nagle, who saved all seven shots that went his way.
“(Nagle) is a good, smart kid and he played well,” Harvey said. “This team has great resiliency. They’re not going to quit. They’re a very skilled squad, it’s just about making them all come together and play together.”
The rematch between the two schools is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Conant High School.