The Keene State men’s and women’s basketball teams did not let a 45-minute power outage affect their games as they both secured wins against Western Connecticut State University Saturday at Spaulding Gym in Keene.
The women took their highest scoring game in almost two months, beating WestConn 70-52 while the men came away with a 75-69 victory.
Aryanna Murray led the women’s team with 18 points and Hailey Derosia gave 16 of her own.
After a back-and-forth opening seven minutes, many Owls got hot from three-point range as Michelle LaBonte, Derosia and Elizabeth Gonyea hit three’s in the final 3:23 of the first quarter. This gave the Owls a 16-11 edge after one.
A layup by Murray and another triple by Gonyea made the score 22-11 with Keene pushing the lead to ten at the half, 33-23.
WestCon cut its deficit to four points, but they could not be able to overcome Keene’s efficient three-point shooting.
The Owls forced WestCon to turn the ball over 14 times in the second half alone and 29 total in the game.
Some new Owls got their name on the scoreboard including freshman Alexa Hurley who hit a three-pointer after a pass from Murray to give the Owls a 65-50 lead.
The women move to 7-12 (4-8, Little East Conference) on the year.
For the men, Octavio Brito led the Owls with 23 points. The Lincoln, Rhode Island native now has 13 games in double-figure scoring.
Three other Owls put up double-digit points, including a double-double by Jeff Hunter with 16 points and 20 rebounds, and Mason Jean-Baptiste with 14 points. Ryan Donahue came off the bench for the Owls, putting up 10 points.
Keene has beaten Western for the ninth time in the past 11 meetings and were able to escape with a win despite Kendall Robinson’s massive 38-point, 11-rebound double-double. KSC is 36-19 all-time against Western Connecticut, including 21-8 in Keene.
Hunter is averaging a double-double per game with 17.5 points and 10.1 rebounds.
With the win, the men move to 15-5 (10-3, LEC), currently second behind UMass-Dartmouth in the standings.
Both the men’s and women’s teams will face off in a double-header at UMass-Dartmouth on Wednesday Feb. 9 before having a week off and returning home on Feb. 16 for another double-header against Castleton.
This face-off against Castleton is also senior day for both teams.