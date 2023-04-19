In its previous five seasons, the Keene High girls tennis team racked up just six wins.
The hope was usually just to avoid winless seasons, and it often proved to be a daunting task.
It’s safe to say the tides have swiftly turned.
The Blackbirds won each of their first five matches of the season. And despite a 6-3 loss to Goffstown Tuesday in Keene, snapping the longest winning streak in recent memory, the vibes are high for the program and there are newfound expectations.
The seniors on the team entered the season with only one win under their belts in two years. When the Blackbirds started the season with an 8-1 win over ConVal, then followed it up the next day with a 7-2 win over Hollis-Brookline, it bred more confidence.
“Our first win was really great for all of us, especially for the seniors who have been through the losses,” said senior Sophie Copeland. “The more that we have won, the more the expectation to do well has grown.”
Copeland is Keene’s No. 2 singles player and the Blackbirds’ only senior in their top four. She is joined there by three freshmen — Justine Porowski, Andreea Rusu and Allison Mowatt.
Porowski is the team’s No. 1 and off to a torrid start. She won her singles match 8-3 on Monday, moving her to 6-0 while outscoring opponents 48-6.
Her father, Chet Porowski, took over as Keene High head coach in 2021. He previously was head tennis coach at Franklin Pierce in the 1990s and early 2000s.
“We have a group of kids that have played tennis for a few years and enjoy being out here,” said Chet Porowski. “Having a No. 1 kid, who would be a No. 1 on a lot of teams — even though she could at most win two points — it raises everybody’s expectation. Everyone is really trying.
“There is a more seriousness to our team that we might not have had in the past,” he added. “It was more about everyone plays and lets keep a few matches close. The attitude has changed.”
Keene also moved down from Division I into a much more comfortable Division II. The Blackbirds will be there at least through next season.
“I think just winning more and seeing that we can do well and be competitive,” said Copeland. “That has raised the attitude and maybe has made us take the game a little more seriously.”
Copeland was an 8-1 winner in the No. 2 singles match. She and Mowatt teamed up to win 8-6 in the second doubles match as well.
Keene (5-1) faces a few more favorable matchups on the calendar before the tests ramp up for the end of the season. The Blackbirds close out the season next month with matches against Winnacunnet, Souhegan and Oyster River, all in the top five of the D-II standings in the early goings.
“The more difficult teams are toward the end of the season so we’ll see how it goes,” said Copeland. “But the winning streak to start the year has been really encouraging and hopefully the high from that can really bring us pretty far.”
NOTES — Singles: Justine Porowski, Keene, def. Arielle Korn, 8-3; Sophie Copeland, Keene, def. Sophie Perron, 8-1; Nicole Baines, Goffstown, def. Allison Mowatt, 8-6; Holly Chamberlain, Goffstown, def. Andreea Rusu, 8-3; Amelia Robinson, Goffstown, def. Maggie DelBove, 8-2; Kendal Dubors, Goffstown, def. Chloe Faucher 8-5. Doubles: Korn/Perron (Goffstown) def. Porowski/Rusu, 9-7; Copeland/Mowatt (Keene) def. Nicole Baines/Chamberlain, 8-6; Robinson/Dubors (Goffstown) def. DelBove/Faucher, 8-5.
