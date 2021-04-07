EASTON, Mass. — Graduate student Kevin Denecheau of the Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team has been named NE10 Player of the Week, for the week ending on April 4, it was announced Tuesday afternoon by the Conference office. In addition, freshman Ivan Bernal has been selected as NE10 Rookie of the Week.
Both put together a 4-0 week, including a 2-0 record at second doubles, where they played alongside each other, as the Ravens won both of their matches last week. Against Southern New Hampshire last Tuesday, the duo scored a 6-4 doubles win. Their doubles victory against Saint Michael’s on Saturday came by the same score.