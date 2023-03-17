Sophomore pitcher Lilah Demmy was the star of the show on Thursday, tossing her first career no-hitter on only 53 pitches as the Keene State softball team drilled the State University of New York-Polytechnic Institute 9-0 in five innings in the opener of two games in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

