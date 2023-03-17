Sophomore pitcher Lilah Demmy was the star of the show on Thursday, tossing her first career no-hitter on only 53 pitches as the Keene State softball team drilled the State University of New York-Polytechnic Institute 9-0 in five innings in the opener of two games in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
It marked the program’s first no-hitter in seven years.
The Owls dropped the second contest 12-4 to Utica University on Thursday, splitting a pair of games for the fourth consecutive day.
Demmy (2-0) faced only 18 batters and needed only 53 pitches in the no-no She walked two and struck out three. The Wayne, Pa., native has a 2.14 earned run average with 15 strikeouts over 16.1 innings.
Only three base runners reached against Demmy — on walks in the first and second and a hit batsman in the fifth.
Keene State got two-hit games from Molly Murray, Sara Cote, and Grace Hallett as well as singles from four others. Hallett drove in three runs on the day while Mia Ferry plated two and now has a team-best 12 RBI. She singled and walked while also scoring twice.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.