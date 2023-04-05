David Kilgore enjoys his winning moment as he eyes the finish line in Sunday’s 40th Clarence DeMar Marathon. Kilgore, who moved to Keene recently, covered the course in 2 hours, 30 minutes and 18 seconds, more than 13 minutes faster than his nearest challenger.
The Clarence DeMar Marathon announced 2017 DeMar Marathon winner David Kilgore as it’s 2023 keynote guest and speaker.
Kilgore will speak at the pre-race pasta dinner at the Courtyard Marriot the night before the race. The 45th running of the DeMar Marathon will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Kilgore is a renowned trail and ultra-endurance athlete with an impressive track record on and off the running courses. A Florida native, he ran cross country at the University of Florida and has represented the USA on three different world championship teams on the cross country trails.
More recently, Kilgore won the World Marathon Challenge, which consists of seven marathons in seven days on seven continents, and the solo Speed Project, a 300-mile race from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Apart from racing, Kilgore has raised over $36,000 for Equity Design and the Don Monti Memorial Foundation, and has donated over 1,000 shoes to various organizations in 2021 and 2022. He was recognized as the Central Florida Humanitarian of the Year in 2020
“David has infectious optimism and energy about him. He’s always up,” said DeMar race director Alan Stroshine. “He never backs down from a challenge, if anything, he seeks it out. He loves to tell that story and talk about those accomplishments and what pushes him.”
Kilgore’s fiancée, Keene native Molly Metivier, ran cross country and track and swam at Keene High and at Keene State in 2010 before finishing her collegiate career at Emmanuel College in Boston.
